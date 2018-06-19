header decal
19 Jun 2018

BREAKING: Big Cass released by WWE

Breaking news confirmed by WWE's official Twitter account!

(Photo credit: Miguel Discart)

In a shocking turn of events, WWE has abruptly released Big Cass, real name William Morrissey, from his contract. The tweet also links to an article on WWE.com confirming the news. 

