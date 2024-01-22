2K Teases WWE 2K24 Cover Star

The cover is sure to be dashing.

The Royal Rumble is always a great time for WWE fans. Not only is it a truly unique event in the wrestling calendar, but it also kick-starts the hype for the WWE 2K24 game.

While a full reveal is expected later today (22 January), publisher 2K has given fans an early tease of which star could be on the cover.

Kingdom come

Cody Rhodes was one of the favourites to take the cover for WWE 2K24 following his huge return to WWE and his main event status within the company. So it is no surprise that he's being heavily teased by 2K.

Taking inspiration from the famous checklist post that Cody made when he left WWE back in 2016, it's pretty clear that Rhodes is set to take the cover for WWE 2K24.

Two covers?

The question is if we will get two covers stars or if everything will be Cody-centric.

WWE tends to stick with one cover, but other 2K games like their NBA series does occasionally use one athlete for the Standard Edition cover and another for a special edition cover.

It's likely that Rhodes will be the only star, and thus get an in-game Showcase around his career. But the problem is he's not yet finished his story, meaning there's no great crowning moment to wrap up a Showcase Mode.

It does mean that we will probably get Stardust, Dashing Cody Rhodes, and some of his other earlier personas in the game.

We don't yet know the release date for WWE 2K24, but we can take an educated guess.

The game has dropped in the second week of March in recent years, to maximise interest as WWE hits WrestleMania season. That means we can expect the game to arrive around 11-15 March.

