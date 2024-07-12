Wuthering Waves Zhezhi Materials Ascension & Forte Farming Guide

Wondering how to farm Zhezhi's materials for her Ascension and Forte? By obtaining her materials early, you can get a headstart when her banner drops in the Wuthering Waves 1.2 update.

Zhezhi is a 5-star Glacio character who uses a Rectifier, and you can unlock her full potential by upgrading her Ascension and Forte. In this guide, we'll take you through the materials required and how to farm them in Wuthering Waves!

Zhezhi Ascension and Forte Materials List

To get the most out of Zhezhi's potential, you must collect her Ascension and Forte materials. Ascension materials boost Zhezhi's base stats, and higher Ascension levels enable further upgrades to her Fortes.

Here are the Ascension materials you need in order to upgrade Zhezhi:

Ascension materials: Lanternberry x60 Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x46 LF Howler Core x4 MF Howler Core x12 HF Howler Core x12 FF Howler Core x4 Shell Credit x2,200,000



Fortes are unique skills which also need specific materials to unlock and level up. This will boost Zhezhi's power and help you beat your enemies in Wuthering Waves.

Here are the Forte materials you need to upgrade Zhezhi:

Forte materials: LF Howler Core x25 MF Howler Core x28 HF Howler Core x40 FF Howler Core x57 Lento Helix x25 Adagio Helix x28 Andante Helix x55 Presto Helix x67 Monument Bell x26 Shell Credits x2,030,000



Zhezhi Ascension and Forte Materials Farming Guide

Here's how to get all the materials required to level up Zhezhi's Ascension and Forte:

Lanternberry

Lanternberries are found exclusively in the vast mine south of Jinzhou City, known as Hukou, the Tiger's Maw. These berries typically grow underground or on cliffsides.

Sound-Keeping Tacet Core

Sound-Keeping Tacet Core is a drop from the Lampylumen Myriad, which is located within the Dust-Sealed Track at the bottom of Tiger's Maw Mine.

Howler Core (LF/MF/HF/FF)

You can get Howler Cores from Forgery Challenges, Enemy Drops, and the in-game store. Through Synthesis, you can upgrade low-level Howler Cores to get more advanced versions.

Helix (Lento/Adaigo/Andante/Presto)

This Developmental Material can be obtained as a Main Drop for completing the Misty Forest Forgery Challenge. Also, Lento Helix is available at the Weapons Shop for 2400 Shell Credits.

Monument Bell

To get Monument Bells, you'll need to defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone, whose drops can be claimed using 60 Waveplates each week.

When Will Zhezhi be Released?

Phase 1 of Wuthering Waves 1.2 is set to debut on August 15th, 2024, so players can expect Zhezhi to be available as a 5-star character on the limited-time banner.

That's all for our guide on Zhezhi's Ascension and Forte materials. If you'd like to check out more on this game, here's how to get the Lustrous Razor Broadblade in Wuthering Waves. Also, feel free to take a look at our Changli build guide.