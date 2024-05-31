Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves is steaming ahead toward Phase 2 of its 1.0 update, bringing the hotly anticipated banner debut of the Electro puppeteer, Yinlin, marking the second-ever limited-time banner to grace the game.

Yinlin’s unique ability to tether enemies allows her to chain attacks and trigger devastating AoE effects for your entire party. This makes her a phenomenal DPS unit, especially when paired with the standard 5-star Electro character, Calcharo. To be one of the first to add Yinlin to your roster, mark your calendars with our Wuthering Waves 1.0 Phase 2 countdown here!

Kuro Games has revealed that Yinlin's debut banner is set to arrive on June 13, 2024, at 10 am server time, alongside Phase 2 of the 1.0 patch update. Her banner will run until July 2, 2024.

Here’s a countdown for the arrival of Yinlin in all regions:

Wuthering Waves Yinlin Banner Countdown 12 Days 19 Hours 2 Minutes 41 Seconds

Credit: Kuro Games

Launching across all servers simultaneously, here’s when Yinlin's banner is set to go live in other timezones:

Time zone Wuthering Waves Yinlin Banner Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 3:00am Central Time (CT) 5:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 6:00am Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) 10:00am British Summer Time (BST) 11:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST) 12:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 3:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 6:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 7:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 8:00pm

Wuthering Waves 1.0 Phase 2 Banners

Yinlin will make her debut alongside a trio of 4-star characters and her signature 5-star weapon!

To sum up, below are the characters and weapons set to receive increased drop rates in 1.0 Phase 2:

Character Event Convene 5-star: Yinlin : Electro / Rectifier 4-stars: Taoqi : Havoc / Broadblade Aalto : Aero / Pistols Yuanwu : Electro / Gauntlets

Weapon Event Convene 5-star: Stringmaster (Rectifier) 4-star: Jinzhou Keeper (Rectifier) Cadenza (Pistol) Lunar Cutter (Sword)



Of the 4-star characters, Taoqi and Yuanwu stand out with their synergy with Yinlin. Taoqi shines as Sub DPS due to her Basic Attack-oriented gameplay, which takes full advantage of Yinlin's Sin Binding Mark debuff. If you don't have Calcharo, Yuanwu is a great alternative Electro Main DPS. His skill set benefits greatly from Yinlin's Outro Skill, which enhances Electro damage, creating a strong offensive duo.

Yinlin can excel in both Sub DPS and Main DPS roles, but her choice of weapon, echo set, and teammates will vary depending on your preferred playstyle. Be sure to take a look at our Yinlin build guide and materials farming guide so you can hit the ground running when her banner drops!

Shortly following the end of 1.0 Phase 2 on July 2, players can look forward to Version 1.1, rumored to bring the much-anticipated banner debut of the revered Magistrate of Jinzhou, Jinhsi.

Interested in increasing your odds of pulling for these featured characters or weapons? Check out our Wuthering Waves "Gacha, pity, and banner system explained" guide here!

For more on Wuthering Waves, check out our homepage where we've covered everything we know about Jinhsi, the Huanglong cycle banner order leaks, Wuthering Waves codes, how to get Astrite quickly, and much more.