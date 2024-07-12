Wuthering Waves Xiangli Yao Materials Ascension & Forte Farming Guide

Looking for Xiangli Yao's materials to upgrade his Ascension and Forte? If you want a headstart by the time his banner drops in the Wuthering Waves 1.2 update, you should plan ahead and collect his materials.

Xiangli Yao is an upcoming 5-star Electro unit who wields a Gauntlet as his weapon of choice. To unlock his full potential, you'll need to upgrade his Ascension and Forte. In this guide, we'll take you through the materials required and how to farm them in Wuthering Waves!

Ascension materials are essential for improving Xiangli Yao's base stats, as they basically increase the level of a character. With further Ascension levels, you can unlock more Forte upgrades.

Here are the Ascension materials you need in order to upgrade Xiangli Yao:

Ascension materials: Violet Coral x60 Hidden Thunder Tacet Core x46 LF Whisperin Core x4 MF Whisperin Core x12 HF Whisperin Core x12 FF Whisperin Core x4 Shell Credit x2,200,000



Fortes are special skills which are unique to each character, and can be used to ramp up your damage during battles. You'll also need specific materials to unlock and level up these Fortes.

Here are the Forte materials you need to upgrade Xiangli Yao:

Forte materials: LF Whisperin Core x25 MF Whisperin Core x28 HF Whisperin Core x40 FF Whisperin Core x57 Cadence Seed x25 Cadence Bud x28 Cadence Leaf x55 Cadence Blossom x67 Unending Destruction x26 Shell Credits x2,030,000



Xiangli Yao Ascension and Forte Materials Farming Guide

Find out how to get everything you need required to level up Xiangli Yao's Ascension and Forte below:

Violet Coral

Violet Corals are native to Norfall Barrens, which is a location you'll unlock when you complete the final main quest of Chapter 1: Grand Warstorm.

Hidden Thunder Tacet Core

Hidden Thunder Tacet Core drops exclusively from the Tempest Mephis, near Qichi Village in the Central Plains. To get to this boss, you'll need to make your way underground through an opening near the Resonance Nexus.

Whisperin Core (LF/MF/HF/FF)

Whisperin Cores are mainly obtained by completing Forgery Challenges and as enemy drops. You can also buy MF Whisperin Cores from the in-game store for 4500 Shell Credits.

Cadence (Seed/Bud/Leaf/Blossom)

Variations of the Cadence Developmental Material can be obtained as a Main Drop for completing the Forgery Challenge Moonlit Groves. You can also buy Seeds at the Weapons Shop for 2400 Shell Credits and at the Souvenir Store in exchange for 2 Wood-textured Shards.

Unending Destruction

You need to clear the Chaotice Juncture: Ember Weekly Challenge and defeat Scar to get Unending Destruction. To unlock this boss, you need to have completed the main quest up to Chapter 1 Act 4.

When Will Xiangli Yao be Released?

Phase 1 of Wuthering Waves 1.2 is scheduled to launch on August 15th, 2024! It's very likely that Xiangli Yao will be featured as a 5-star character on the limited-time banner.

That's the end of our guide on how to get your hands on Xiangli Yao's Ascension and Forte materials. If you want to learn more about the game, here's a guide on how to obtain the Lustrous Razor Broadblade in Wuthering Waves. Before you go, feel free to take a look at our Changli build guide.