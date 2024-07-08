Wuthering Waves Xiangli Yao Release Date, Kit, Element, & Weapon

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Huazu Academy, where Huanglong’s brightest such as Baizhi and Mortefi gather, is about to welcome another member to the playable roster in Wuthering Waves: Xiangli Yao. A five-star Resonator, Xiangli Yao is already making waves in the community with his handsome "bishounen" looks and the sleek, mechanical prosthetic arm he sports.

While Xiangli Yao made a brief appearance in the official release trailer, not much is known about Xiangli Yao’s role in the main story. However, recent leaks have provided some clues about his element, weapon, release date, and more.

The drip marketing for Xiangli Yao was revealed recently, which means he will most likely be featured in the limited-time banner of the upcoming 1.2 update alongside the commissioned painter, Zhezhi. Xiangli Yao is expected to arrive on August 15, 2024, following Changli in 1.1 Phase 2, or possibly three weeks later on September 5, 2024, depending on which phase he’ll be featured in.

Credit: Kuro Games

Excitingly, according to leaks, players may have the chance to obtain Xiangli Yao for free in Version 1.2, similar to how Honkai: Star Rail gifted the five-star character Ratio in Version 1.6 to thank the player base for their support. Whether Xiangli Yao will be given away as part of an event or completely free via in-game mail is uncertain.

Who is Xiangli Yao?

In his drip marketing, Xiangli Yao is revealed to be Huaxu Academy's Principal Investigator. Despite his young age, he displays exceptional expertise in various research fields. He is a gentle yet rational soul who embraces unique insights and a strong commitment to the research of Automata Mechanics.

His inquisitive nature is reflected in the line: "As truthseekers, we gauge the universe from within a nutshell. I'd love to hear your insights."

Credit: Kuro Games

Huaxu Academy comprises four primary departments with specialized functions, conducting parallel and cooperative research initiatives. Baizhi works in Anomaly Studies as an Ecoacoustics Researcher, and Mortefi in Safety as a Tacetite Weapons Researcher. Although Xiangli Yao's specific department is unknown, he likely works in either Laboratory Evaluation or Safety, as he was seen working closely with Martefei in the official release trailer.

Xiangli Yao's design is causing a stir in the Wuthering Waves community. His prosthetic arm, likely a robot arm, features a mechanical joint at the elbow. He has short, light brown hair that transitions to white at the ends, and he wears a blue Huaxu Academy uniform.

Not much is known about his lore as he has yet to appear in the main story. However, it’s expected that Xiangli Yao will play a big role in the upcoming main questline. He will also receive his own Companion Stories when Version 1.2 launches. These quests focus on individual characters, allowing players to delve deeper into their stories and get to know them better.

Xiangli Yao Potential Element and Weapon

According to the credible Wuthering Waves leaker, Uncle Birdie Window, Xiangli Yao is likely to be an Electro DPS unit who wields a Gauntlet.

That’s everything we know about Wuthering Waves’ Xiangli Yao for now. Stay tuned as we update this guide with more information as it’s released! Please remember that leaks are subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.

