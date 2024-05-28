Top 10 Tips for Beginners in Wuthering Waves

Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves is an immersive action-adventure RPG where mastering characters and efficiently managing resources is key to success. Navigating the early stages of the game can be a challenge since there is so much going on in this game.

If you're new to Wuthering Waves but want to be on top of the game, you'll need some help figuring out what you need to do! Keep reading to find out our top 10 tips for beginners.

Top 10 Beginner Tips for Wuthering Waves

If you're completely new to gacha games, there might be a bit of a learning curve as you get acquainted with all the new terms. However, it will get easier as you follow the guided quest markers and complete the main story!

For Genshin Impact players, Wuthering Waves will be eerily familiar, to the point where we can explain the game in Genshin Impact terms! While there are lots of similarities between the two open-world gacha games, Wuthering Waves has more varied combat and traversal moves that you should definitely learn.

Let's dive into our top 10 beginner tips for Wuthering Waves:

Travel faster across the map

Unlocking the Resonance Beacons and Resonance Nexuses is the first step to fast travel to locations quickly. These are marked on your map, and activating them will enable you to teleport instantly.

Make sure you're using the Sprint function to run faster, as it doesn't require continuous stamina. Also, find out how to double jump, super jump, and wall run, which are super handy for getting around.

Use your Intro and Outro skills

While in combat, you should switch characters whenever they start glowing, as this indicates that your skills are ready to be used. Intro skills enhanced by outro skills deal significant damage and reduce the enemy's stagger bar!

Focus on building a few characters

Instead of farming for multiple characters, you should ideally focus on one or two and build them to the highest level that your SOL-3 World Level allows. This will allow you to deal massive amounts of damage with your upgraded character and make battles easier.

Farm materials

Apart from picking up every shiny thing you see in your surroundings, you should focus on looking for the things you need. You can check out what materials your characters will require for their Ascension, Weapon, and Forte, and click on the materials to find out where to farm them.

Here are the best farming locations for Pecok Flower, Lanternberry, Belle Poppy, and Wintry Bell!

Farm 5-star Echoes

Tacet Fields drop Echoes, and they unlock at Union Level 19. However, they aren't worth focusing on until they start dropping 5-star Echoes, which should occur when you level up your Data Bank to at least Level 15.

Follow the main story

Completing the main story as you level up your Union Level will grant you plenty of easy rewards, and help you unlock more of the game, especially in the early game!

Complete events

Events run for a limited time, so make sure to keep an eye on the events tab in the main menu! Once the timer is over, you won't be able to participate in the event or claim your rewards.

Stockpile your Astrite

Astrite is one of the most coveted resources in the game, and they don't come easily. As the premium currency used to obtain Resonators in Wuthering Waves, you should ideally save your Astrite until you find a 5-star character you really want. This is especially important if you're a F2P player.

Check out our guide on how to earn Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves!

Play with friends

Playing co-op can make fighting enemies and clearing challenges easier, and exploration is fun when you have a friend to chat with!

To unlock co-op in Wuthering Waves, you’ll need to reach Union Level 25. You can invite up to three players in a multiplayer session.

Do your dailies

Once you’ve exhausted the main story mission, you might be wondering what you should do next. To get the most rewards, you should complete daily activities in Wuthering Waves, which will ensure that you have a steady flow of resources. Check out the Guidebook or the Pioneer Podcast, or, take a look at our guide on things to do daily!

That concludes our tips for beginners in Wuthering Waves. Before you go, don't forget to check out the expected release date for Wuthering Waves Jinhsi. Also, here's everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves 1.0.