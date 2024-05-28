Wuthering Waves Sonance Casket Locations

Scattered across this world of Wuthering Waves are Sonance Caskets, which hold significant value as they can be traded for a hefty amount of enticing rewards. It is highly recommended to seize every opportunity to obtain these valuable collectibles!

In this latest gacha title from the creators of Punishing: Gray Raven, players are presented with a vast open world to discover, teeming with formidable creatures, valuable chests to plunder, and intriguing characters to encounter and unlock. To acquire Sonance Caskets, follow the instructions in our Wuthering Waves guide.

How to Get Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves

Sonance Caskets are gold cubes that can be discovered all over the world of Wuthering Waves. These collectibles are indicated on the mini-map and can be obtained simply by walking over to retrieve them.

It is essential to acquire these Caskets in order to receive rewards from different merchants, who will provide Astrites, upgrade materials, and currency in exchange.

Sonance Caskets do not reappear over time, meaning you will have to keep exploring further and further each time to find them again. Using interactive maps or other resources can help you locate or mark the ones you have already collected, streamlining the process.

All Sonance Casket Locations

Jinzhou

Jinzhou

No. of Sonance Caskets: 9

Gorges of Spirits

Gorges of Spirits

No. of Sonance Caskets: 2

Central Plains

Central Plains

No. of Sonance Caskets: 23

Tiger's Maw

Tiger's Maw

No. of Sonance Caskets: 1

Wuming Bay

Wuming Bay

No. of Sonance Caskets: 11

Port City of Guixu

Port City of Guixu

No. of Sonance Caskets: 20

Dim Forest

Dim Forest

No. of Sonance Caskets: 13

Whining Aix's Mire

Whining Aix's Mire

No. of Sonance Caskets: 24

Desorock Highland

Desorock Highland

No. of Sonance Caskets: 11

Norfall Barrens

Norfall Barrens

No. of Sonance Caskets: 12

How to Trade Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves

Throughout the map, you will come across Relic Merchants who offer the opportunity to trade Sonance Caskets. The initial merchant you will encounter is named Chenpi and can be found in Jinzhou.

Chenpi

When conversing with a Relic Merchant, you have the option to trade the Sonance Caskets you have gathered. Accumulating a sufficient number of these caskets will enable you to elevate your level, resulting in the acquisition of diverse rewards.

Nevertheless, this progression also entails an augmented requirement of caskets for forthcoming rewards. Rewards like Astrites, Lustrous Tides, Shell Credits, and various other resources await you when you exchange your Sonance Caskets.

To gain further insights into Wuthering Waves, we invite you to visit our homepage. There, you will find comprehensive information about Jinhsi, the Huanglong cycle banner order leaks, Wuthering Waves codes, efficient ways to acquire Astrite, and a plethora of other valuable details.