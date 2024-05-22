Wuthering Waves Lanternberry Locations & Best Farming Route

Wuthering Waves is full of items and materials that you will be required to gather if you want to progress. One of them is Lanternberry, an ascension material crucial for improving your characters.

This guide will pinpoint the Lanternberry ascension materials location within Wuthering Waves. However, be aware that this farming guide is based on the closed beta but once the game is fully released, we will update this guide.

Lanternberry Farming Guide

Lanternberry joins other gatherable items such as Pecok flower, Belly Poppy, Iris, Coriolus, and Wintry Bell, all of which you will need to ascend your favorite Resonators.

The closed beta revealed 31 Lanterneberry gatherable for your Resonator ascension. As you need at least 60 to ascend your favorite character, you will need to wait for servers to reset to gather enough materials or you can always join another player's game world via co-op to farm Lanternberry in their world.

Lanternberry Locations and Best Farming Route

Credit: Kuro Games Wutherign Waves Lanternberry

With that said, in Wuthering Waves, Lanternberry can be found in Hukou, Tiger's Maw. The farming route should be an easy one as all Lanternebrry are situated in the area and you won't have problems finding them.

What to Use Lanternberry On

In the case of Lanternberry, these are used to ascend Jianxin and Baizhi. Jianxin is a 5-star Aero Gauntlet character, while Baizhi is 4-star Glacio Rectifier character.

Please note that this farming guide is based on the second closed beta and details be subject to adjustments upon the game's official release.

Credit: Kuro Games

If you are looking for more about Wuthering Waves' materials, you can take a look at our guide that gives comprehensive details about Pecok Flower, used to ascend the Aero heartthrob, Jiyan.

Looking for Tides to pull for your favorite characters? Redeem the latest Wuthering Waves codes to snag some precious Astrite or Lunite for free!

If you're interested in more Wuthering Waves-flavored content, dive into our Wuthering Waves 1.0 hub here, which details its release date, events, story quests, and more. Curious to know who's occupying the first couple of limited-time banners? Take a look at our Wuthering Waves' current and next banners here.

For a glimpse beyond the current and next banners, this 1.X cycle banner order leaks piece has got you covered, where we detail the hottest rumors about the upcoming Resonators in Versions 1.1 and beyond!