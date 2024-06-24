How to Solve “Enter the Correct Password” in Wuthering Waves Yinlin Companion Story

Within the Wuthering Waves Yinlin's Companion Story, you will need to input a password to unlock a secret door. Regrettably, the code is cleverly concealed, making it challenging to discover the Wuthering Waves password.

Below are the steps you need to take to decipher the Wuthering Waves password puzzle and input the correct password to progress Yinlin's narrative.

How to Start the Wuthering Waves Password Puzzle

The password puzzle for Wuthering Waves is a component of Yinlin’s Companion Story, which is also referred to as the Solitary Path quest. This particular quest objective appears approximately halfway into the narrative.

Here is the method to access the password puzzle for Wuthering Waves:

How to access the password puzzle for Wuthering Waves: 1- Start Yinlin’s Companion Story in Jinzhou. 2- Investigate some clues. 3- Go to the wilds north of Jinzhou and follow Lirong. 4- Collect three puppets. 5- Use the Sensor to find the secret door. 6- Solve the Wuthering Waves password puzzle to open the door.

Failing to input the accurate password will prevent you from progressing in the Wuthering Waves quest.

Yinlin’s Companion Story was included in Wuthering Waves on June 6th. Starting from that day, Yinlin’s Story can be found in the Quest menu, specifically under the ‘Companion Stories’ tab.

If you are interested in attempting the Wuthering Waves password puzzle, all you need to do is follow this quest until you reach the objective.

How to Get the Wuthering Waves Password

Upon discovering the secret door with Yinlin, it is recommended by Yinlin to search for concealed clues. This guidance may seem ambiguous as interaction within the cave is not possible, however, it is worth noting the abundance of flowers present in the area.

If you prefer to tackle the Wuthering Waves password puzzle independently, here's a clue for you: carefully examine the purple flowers.

You'll need a passcode

If additional assistance is required, here is a step-by-step guide to solving the Wuthering Waves password puzzle:

Employ your Sensor (utility skill) to uncover concealed hints within the cave. Then, observe the purple flowers as they start to shimmer.

By positioning yourself in front of the cave entrance, you will notice four glistening purple flower bushes arranged from left to right. Count the number of plants in each cluster and input the numbers into the password device.

Enter the Correct Password in Wuthering Waves

If you are only interested in discovering the solution to the puzzle, the accurate password for Wuthering Waves is 4123.

Proceed to the compact device located on the stone wall and input this numerical code. By doing so, the concealed door will be unlocked.

Correct Password

This is the method to input the accurate password in Wuthering Waves. You have the freedom to proceed with Yinlin's Companion Story and complete the quest.

