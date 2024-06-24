Gloom Slough is among the various items found in Wuthering Waves that serve as ascension materials. However, the question remains: how can one obtain and cultivate it?

If you are in the process of gathering materials in anticipation of Jinhsi, then this guide is perfect for you.

Gloom Slough Locations and Best Farming Route

Gloom Slough, a species of insect, can be found in various regions within Huanglong. As per the Jinhsi leaks, Gloom Slough is an essential material needed for Jinhsi's ascension.

To ensure you are well-prepared for Jinhsi's arrival, let us explore the methods of obtaining and cultivating Gloom Slough in the Wuthering Waves area.

Jinzhou City

Beyond Jinzhou City lie several Gloom Slough plants. Nine Gloom Slough can be spotted near Lake Heights and Shade Ridge, not on the ground, but attached to trees instead.

Jinzhou City

This farming route may not offer a significant yield, and compared to other routes, it is relatively less crowded. However, it remains a convenient option to collect resources effortlessly.

The only outlier is situated on the far left, while the rest of the Gloom Sloughs are conveniently clustered together near Shade Ridge.

Giant Banyan

The Giant Banyan, located in the southern part of the Dim Forest, is home to the Feilian Beringal. Within this area, one can observe a significant population of Gloom Slough, consisting of approximately 25 of these small creatures.

Giant Banyan in Dim Forest

Regardless of your starting point, there is a commonly followed approach to farming Gloom Slough in this region.

Forbidden Forest

The final optimal farming path for Gloom Slough can be found within the Dim Forest, particularly in the Forbidden Forest. There are a total of 16 Gloom Sloughs in this area.

Forbidden Forest

The Forbidden Forest, a small section within the Dim Forest, offers a quick opportunity to gather Gloom Slough. Be vigilant for large blue beetles perched on trees as they indicate the presence of the slough.

What to Use Gloom Slough On

Gloom Slough serves as a valuable resource that enables the production of various items through the means of crafting, cooking, or synthesis.

