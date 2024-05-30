Wuthering Waves FPS Unlock Guide, How to Get 120 FPS

Stirring up a storm with its fast-paced, multi-layered combat, Wuthering Waves, the latest entry in the open-world action RPG genre, is one game that could benefit greatly from a high frame rate.

Sadly, Kuro Games debuted its latest project without the 120 FPS option present in its beta. Its 60 FPS cap coupled with pervasive launch issues involving performance stuttering and frequent lag, has left many players seeking an FPS unlock solution to achieve the smoothest gameplay possible.

How to Enable 120 FPS in Wuthering Waves

Currently, there are only methods for the PC port to unlock a smoother 120 FPS experience, involving third-party tools or modifying game files.

One tried and true method lies with the Lossless Scaling app (available for purchase on Steam). Recommended by Reddit user ArcaneKazz, Lossless Scaling gives frame generation and upscaling into games that lack it, allowing players to surpass the 60 FPS barrier and eliminate micro-stuttering. Once you install the app, you can experiment with the many scaling options to find the best fit for you. A video tutorial is available for step-by-step instructions. Lossless Scaling is a well-regarded tool that works wonders for many games!

There are free, but riskier, alternatives. One method includes using an SQLite editor to modify the game's database, as suggested by Notmdi on X, with an accompanying video tutorial. Please note that modifying sensitive game files can potentially lead to a ban, so proceed with caution.

Credit: Kuro Games

During the closed beta, Kuro Games allowed players to reach up to 120 FPS if their devices could support it. The absence of this option at launch was surprising for many players. According to Kuro Games on the official Discord server, the higher FPS setting, unfortunately, caused visual issues and glitches during testing, which led to its removal before the full release.

The good news is that Kuro Games has acknowledged this issue and promised that they are working to reintroduce the 120 FPS option in future updates, assuring players that they will be informed when this feature becomes available!

For more on Wuthering Waves, check out our homepage where we've covered everything we know about Jinhsi, the Huanglong cycle banner order leaks, Wuthering Waves codes, how to get Astrite quickly, and much more!