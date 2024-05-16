Wuthering Waves Encore Ascension & Talent Materials Farming Guide

Looking for materials to ascend Encore? Wuthering Waves is about a week away from release, but if you want to get a headstart on your materials reserves, you’ve come to the right place!

The upcoming open-world RPG will have gacha elements where players can pull for their favorite characters, and subsequently upgrade them to their max potential. In this guide, we’ll take you through what Encore’s Ascension and Talent materials are, and how to farm them in Wuthering Waves!

Encore is a 5-star Fusion Congenital Resonator who uses the weapon Rectifier. She will be available in the standard permanent banner, which means players will always have the option to pull for her. Thus, we’ll get to see her alongside the game’s launch, which is on May 22, 2024.

Other characters releasing at the same time, in the Version 1.0 banner, are:

5-star: Jiyan : Aero / Broadblade Yinlin : Electro / Rectifier

4-stars: Danjin : Havoc / Sword Chixia : Fusion / Pistols Mortefi : Fusion / Pistols



Encore uses on-field Fusion in her Enhanced Resonance Liberation State, which is called Cosmos Rave. As a Main DPS unit, she works best with characters who can boost her stats and support her with heals. It’s likely that Fusion buffers will be released later, which will be extremely beneficial for boosting Encore’s damage.

Encore Ascension and Talent Materials List

These are all the materials that you need to fully Ascend Encore to level 90:

Lento Helix x28

x28 Lento Helix x25

Lento Helix x67

Presto Helix x55

Belle Poppy Flower x60

x60 Monument Bell x26

x26 Shell Credit x2,200,000

As for Encore’s Talent materials, we’ll be sure to update this section when more information is revealed! Here are the materials we know about so far:

Rage Tacet Core x46

LF Whispering Core x40

MF Whispering Core x29

HF Whispering Core x61

FF Whispering Core x52

Encore Ascension and Talent Materials Farming Guide

You’ll find Belle Poppy Flowers in the Port City of Guixu. Usually spawning on the ground in grassy areas, Belle Poppy is a reddish flower with two stalks. Additionally, you can purchase 15 Belle Poppy Flowers from a vendor at Jinzhou Main City in Wuthering Waves.

Defeating Bell-Borne Geochelone will reward you with Monument Bells as drops. As for Rage Tacet Core, battle and defeat the Inferno Rider to receive it as a drop.

We’ll be sure to update this guide as more information is released about where to find Encore’s materials, so stay tuned!

That concludes our guide on Encore’s Ascension and Talent materials in Wuthering Waves! Before you go, why not check out what Yinlin’s Ascension and Talent materials are? Also, take a look at the Wuthering Waves banner schedule, so you're well-prepared on the upcoming characters to pull for!