How to Pre-Load Wuthering Waves on PC, Android, and iOS

Kuro Games has finally shared details about pre-downloading the highly anticipated Wuthering Waves! The recent reveal livestream and brand-new trailer have only heightened the buzz, and with the chance to pre-load the game just around the corner, Wuthering Waves’ already impressive pre-release hype has reached a fever pitch.

If you're eagerly counting down the days until Wuthering Waves' global release on May 22, be sure to check out our release date countdown. Want to avoid the dreaded load times on launch day? Follow our guide on preloading Wuthering Waves on all platforms here!

You can pre-load Wuthering Waves starting on May 21, 2024, at 6 am EDT | 11 am BST | 6 pm (GMT +8) on PC, Android, and iOS! This means you can breeze past those lengthy download times and jump right in on release day once servers are live.

Here’s when pre-loading for Wuthering Waves goes live for different time zones:

Time zone Wuthering Waves pre-load start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 3:00am Central Time (CT) 5:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 6:00am British Summer Time (BST) 11:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST) 12:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 3:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 6:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 7:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 8:00pm

Be among the first to dive into the world of Wuthering Waves with our pre-load countdown here:

Wuthering Waves Pre-Load Start Time Countdown 0 Days 17 Hours 49 Minutes 57 Seconds

How to Pre-Load Wuthering Waves on PC, iOS and Android

While the official pre-load details for Wuthering Waves haven't been revealed yet, we anticipate that pre-loading Wuthering Waves will follow the established methods for PC (Epic Games Store), Android, and iOS, similar to pre-installing Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail version updates.

Wuthering Waves will likely have its own launcher for pre-loading and playing the game. Once the pre-load window opens, you will need to download the launcher first. The launcher’s main page will have a "Pre-load" on the bottom right, drawing from the closed beta.

For PC players , search for Wuthering Waves on the Epic Games Store. The launcher should be available for download when the pre-load countdown ends. You may also have the option of installing the launcher directly from the Wuthering Waves official website.

, search for Wuthering Waves on the Epic Games Store. The launcher should be available for download when the pre-load countdown ends. You may also have the option of installing the launcher directly from the Wuthering Waves official website. For iOS and Android users, visit the App Store or Play Store and search for Wuthering Waves. A download option should appear once pre-load becomes available. The "Pre-load" feature will likely be on the app's main page after download.

If you're looking to do a pre-download, make sure that you have the right specs and enough storage for a smooth gaming experience! Check out our guide for PC, Android, and iOS Requirements for Wuthering Waves.

Credit: Kuro Games

That's everything we know so far about pre-loading Wuthering Waves! Rest assured, we'll update this guide with the exact steps once official information is released.

