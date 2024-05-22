Wuthering Waves Belle Poppy Locations & Best Farming Route

If you're on the hunt for all the info on one of Wuthering Waves' ascension materials, Belle Poppy, you've come to the right place. This Wuthering Waves Belle Poppy guide will give you relevant details on this material, covering its locations and some best farming routes!

Belle Poppy makes its debut in Wuthering Waves alongside the release of Version 1.0, serving as a key ascension material for Verina, Danjin, and Chixia. During the second closed beta, Belle Poppy could primarily be found scattered across the Port City of Guixu.

Belle Poppy Farming Guide

The latest closed beta revealed that there are 29 Belle Poppy in the game. These re-emerge probably every 48 hours, shining brightly for players to collect themselves. Besides, it's easy to find compared to other materials.

Belle Poppy Locations and Farming Route

Credit: Wuthering Waves Interactive Map Belle Poppy location.

To find Belle Poppy, you first need to go to Port City of Guixu. This plant is usually found in clusters of three in the east of the area, and is extremely easy to locate since it doesn't spread too much across the map.

Those who want to speed things up a bit can teleport to the east of the Port City of Guixu using the game's teleport feature. Apart from this area, this red flower can also be found in the southeast and northwest of Desorock Highland in the upper right corner of the map. However, there will not be many flowers you can obtain here.

If you are not a player who likes to search for things, remember that you always have an alternative way. Yes, there is a vendor for you located at Jinzhou Main City. You can purchase up to 15 Belle Poppies from this vendor. However, it is not clear for now whether this is a one-time purchase or whether stocks are replenished regularly.

The details in this guide are all based on the second, or latest, beta of the game, so you might notice some changes when Version 1.0 is released. This is completely normal and indicates that the developer has made some adjustments before the full release. Regardless, make sure to revisit this guide later for the most up-to-date information.

Credit: Kuro Games

If you are looking for more about Wuthering Waves' materials, you can take a look at our guide that gives comprehensive details about Pecok Flower, used to ascend the Aero heartthrob, Jiyan.

