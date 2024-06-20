Wuthering Waves 1.1 COUNTDOWN & Maintenance Schedule

Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves took the gacha scene by storm with its launch, its blood-pumping combat and traversal system brought a breath of fresh air to the genre, and players are looking forward to the exciting content that Version 1.1 will bring.

Due to Wuthering Waves’ rocky start, Kuro Games not only offered generous compensation but also expedited the release of Version 1.1, giving players early access to a trove of new content and features!

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Countdown

Kuro Games has moved up the release date for Version 1.1, “Thaw of Eons”, now set for Friday, June 28, 2024. Maintenance for 1.1 is scheduled to begin immediately after the end of Version 1.0 at 6 am UTC+8 | 11 pm BST. Although the developers have yet to reveal the exact duration of the server downtime, we anticipate the game will be unavailable for around 4 to 5 hours.

Here’s an estimated countdown for the Wuthering Waves 1.1 launch time based on 1.0's run. We will update this countdown once Kuro Games announces the exact launch timings, so stay tuned!

Here are the estimated release dates and times for Wuthering Waves 1.1 in other timezones:

Time zone Wuthering Waves 1.1 release date Wuthering Waves 1.1 launch time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) June 27 7:00pm Central Time (CT) June 27 9:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) June 27 10:00pm British Summer Time (BST) June 28 3:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST) June 28 4:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) June 28 7:30am Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) June 28 10:00am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) June 28 11:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 28 12:00pm

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Highlights

Kuro Games has been diligently optimizing and updating Wuthering Waves based on player feedback following its tumultuous launch. Players can look forward to the following banners, new content, and major gameplay changes:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-star) Jinhsi (4-stars) Danjin, Yangyang, and Sanhua

: (5-star) Jinhsi (4-stars) Danjin, Yangyang, and Sanhua Phase 2 Banners : (5-star) Changli (4-stars) Mortefi, Taoqi, and Baizhi

: (5-star) Changli (4-stars) Mortefi, Taoqi, and Baizhi New 5-star weapons : Ages of Harvest (Jinhsi's signature Broadblade) and Blazing Brilliance (Changli's signature sword)

: Ages of Harvest (Jinhsi's signature Broadblade) and Blazing Brilliance (Changli's signature sword) Main story quest Chapter 1, Act 7

New boss Sentinel Jue

New Echoes Sentinel Jue, Limescale Construct, Clang Bang, Dwarf Cassowary, Glacio Dreadmane, Lav Larva, and Lightcrusher

New explorable area Mt. Firmament Players can look forward to charting new waters in a winter-autumn-inspired terrain with mystical forests and breathtaking monuments

1.1 Events Dreams Ablaze in Darkness : This Depths of Illusive Realm expansion will add Tokens, Symphony Rank, and different Memetic Tunings, to enhance gameplay and build crafting. The total event reward limit is 1000 Astrite. Gifts of Celestial Light : A 7-day log-in event where players need to log in on 7 separate days during the event’s duration to receive all rewards Tales from Mt. Firmament : Explore the new area, Mt. Firmament, and complete missions there to receive rewards Traces of Mt. Firmament : A photo-based event set in Mt. Firmament Tactical Simulacra : A combat event featuring Overlord Class enemies with timed challenges and unique buffs Lollo Campaign : A commission-type event requiring players to complete a series of tasks each day to earn chances to spin a wheel for rewards

Echo Development Many players found Echo leveling grindy and the lack of Waveplate storage frustrating. 1.1 addresses this by: Reducing Shell Credit costs for Echo development Removing the redundant Tacet Field reward cutscene Increasing Echo and Echo development material yields

Custom Keybinding The "Custom Keybinding" feature is now unlocked at Union Level 2 and comes with a dedicated tutorial. Expect more customization options in the future for both keyboard/mouse and controller users.

Controller Mode Optimization 1.1 remaps the "Open Chat" controller shortcut to "Open Map" and adds a Y-axis inversion option. Future updates will even bring controller support to mobile devices!

"Depths of Illusive Realm" Updates This endgame event will return with more playable characters, new challenges, mechanics, and buffs based on player feedback.



On top of that, Kuro Games is also hosting a special appreciation event, where they will gift players 10 Lustrous Tides, Radiant Tides, and Forging Tides each, distributed across three stages.

For more on Wuthering Waves, check out our homepage where we've covered everything we know about Jinhsi, banner order leaks, Wuthering Waves codes, how to get Astrite quickly, all compensation for launch issues, and much more.