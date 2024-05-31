Where to Find a Shiny Hoartoise in Wuthering Waves

Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves stands out from other gacha games due to its unique mechanic: a Pokemon-inspired minigame. Although it goes by a different name, the concept of capturing these creatures remains similar. These creatures are named Echoes, with "shiny" versions scattered across Sol-3 that many players are clamoring to obtain.

Let's explore the whereabouts of a Shiny Hoartoise within the world of Wuthering Waves.

Spawn Location for Shiny Hoartoise in Wuthering Waves

If you have been exploring the world and collecting Viewpoints, you have likely encountered a variety of monsters. All the monsters can be captured in a Pokemon-like manner and transformed into Echo versions of themselves.

Shiny Hoartoise

Echoes can be discovered in various locations and are an essential element of Wuthering Waves. The Hoartoise, a creature resembling a turtle, offers restorative advantages when designated as the primary Echo for a character.

However, what adds further intrigue to the Hoartoise is the discovery made by a Vtuber of a fascinating spawning spot for a rare, shiny variant.

MaiRubee, a Twitch and YouTube Partner, recently shared on Twitter an exciting discovery of a Shiny Hoartoise. She also mentioned that one of her viewers stumbled upon the same Pokémon in the exact location shortly after.

This particular spot is situated south of the Tolling Stream, along the river where the formidable Bell-Borne Geochelone boss awaits challengers.

Shiny Echoes can be discovered scattered across the desolate post-apocalyptic realm, yet it appears that specific ones have designated spawning grounds. This observation serves as a potential indication that additional locations exist where these Echoes may emerge.

Adjacent to the circular boss arena near the inception of the river, a cluster of Hoartoise can be encountered, and on specific occasions, a resplendent Shiny Hoartoise will be among their ranks.

Based on the Vtuber and feedback from her followers, there might be occasions when the elusive Shiny Hoartoise is not visible. Simply continue to check the location regularly, and you will surely come across it in due time.

For more on Wuthering Waves, please visit our homepage. There, you can find detailed insights on Jinhsi, the Huanglong cycle banner order leaks, Wuthering Waves codes, efficient ways to obtain Astrite, and many other related topics.