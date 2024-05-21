Should You Pull for Jiyan or Yinlin in Wuthering Waves 1.0?

We don't blame you if you want to start off strong with the release of Wuthering Waves 1.0. Banners arrive almost exactly with the game launch and in the first iteration you will be able to pick Jiyan and or wait for Yinlin until some time later.

Now, both characters have their perks, abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, making it pretty hard to decide which one is the best for your team. Let's dive into all the details on who you should pull for in Wuthering Waves 1.0!

Should You Pull For Jiyan?

Jiyan arrives with the launch of Wuthering Waves 1.0 on May 23, 2024, and this is automatically your first chance to snag a powerful 5-star DPS character. This Aero-attuned Broadblade character thrives on an aggressive playstyle with a high base attack that can be increased further with the Huanglong status effect.

If you want to jump into the thick of battle, then Jiyan will bring much to the table thanks to his diverse combo of ground and aerial strikes.

Credit: Kuro Games Jiyan Wuthering Waves

Here's a closer look at Jiyan's strengths and weaknesses to help you decide if he's the right fit for you:

Strengths:

Jiyan's ultimate unleashes devastating AoE (Area of Effect) damage, perfect for clearing out waves of enemies

Building teams around Jiyan is relatively straightforward, allowing you to focus on maximizing his damage potential

Weaknesses:

While Jiyan excels at crowd control, he might fall short when facing solo bosses compared to other dedicated DPS characters

With more 5-star DPS resonators planned for future updates, there's a chance Jiyan's dominance might lessen as the game progresses

Should You Pull for Yinlin?

It is safe to say that Yinlin is a tactical Electro queen, with all the details available about her. She will take center stage in the second limited character banner, roughly three weeks after Jiyan's launch, so around June 13, 2024.

Credit: Kuro Games Yinlin Wuthering Waves

Yinlin is a 5-star Resonator and uses a Rectifier. If you choose to pull for her, you will need to strategically plan out your attacks, marking enemies and chaining them together into the Electro attacks. Because of this tactical approach, she is a Sub-DPS or Secondary Sub-DPS, meaning she adds your main damage dealer's output rather than being a primary attack.

Strengths:

Yinlin's electro-attacks combine into a powerful chain attack that boosts your team's overall damage potential.

Although her damage is respectable, she is better when it comes to increasing your main Electro DPS characters' (namely Calcharo for now) damage through Electro Resonance and other supportive buffs

Weaknesses:

Unlike Jiyan's straightforward hack-and-slash approach, Yinlin requires a more strategic approach, which is not suitable for all players

To take advantage of her full potential, Yinlin needs a strong Electro DPS companion

Should You Pull for Jiyan or Yinlin?

The verdict on this conundrum depends on several elements. Jiyan and Yinlin are contrasting playstyles and the best option hinges on your personal preferences and team-building goals. Jiyan is a great starting point as he will throw you into the thick of the battle and you will be able to survive and continue. On the other hand, Yinlin depends highly on team synergy.

Jiyan's banner runs until mid-June so you have some time to decide and not spend all your precious grind at once. Moreover, new characters, such as Scar and Changli might also interest you. Nevertheless, the gacha system in Wuthering Waves 1.0 is beginner-friendly with multiple banners and rewards that will help you build your team regardless of your first choice.

Ultimately, pick the character that resonates most with you (pun intended).

Credit: Kuro Games

Looking for Tides to pull for your favorite characters? Redeem the latest Wuthering Waves codes to snag some precious Astrite or Lunite for free!

If you're interested in more Wuthering Waves-flavored content, dive into our Wuthering Waves 1.0 hub here, which details its release date, events, story quests, and more. Curious to know who's occupying the first couple of limited-time banners? Take a look at our Wuthering Waves' current and next banners here.

For a glimpse beyond the current and next banners, this 1.X cycle banner order leaks piece has got you covered, where we detail the hottest rumors about the upcoming Resonators in Versions 1.1 and beyond!