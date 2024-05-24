Eager to learn how to find and use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves? If the answer is yes, then you've come to the right place. With this Wuthering Waves Levitator guide, you'll learn all the details about one of the game's most important mechanics.

While the Levitator is not given to you right at the beginning, this does not mean that it is difficult to find and use. In a few steps, you will be able to get and start using this tool, which will greatly facilitate your time in the game.

How to Unlock the Levitator in Wuthering Waves

Levitator is an extremely useful tool that you can use to lift certain objects and overcome thorns, walls, and explosive charges in the magical world of Wuthering Waves.

Credit: ZaFrostPet Using the levitator in Wuthering Waves.

To unlock the Levitator, progress through the main story until you reach the city hall of Jinzhou and meet Sanhua. This process will begin after you receive a message from Jinzhou City's magistrate asking you to go to the city.

After going to the city hall of Jinzhou and meeting Sanhua, she will give you many necessary pieces of equipment, including the Levitator, as part of the First Resonance quest. From this moment on, quests will arise that require you to use this valuable item.

How to Use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves

In the massive world of Wuthering Waves, you will face many situations where you'll need the help of the Levitator. For instance; you will need this equipment to complete the Echoing Marche main quest.

Here's what you need to do to use this tool:

You must get close to the item you want to use the Levitator on. Here, you will notice that one of the icons at the bottom of the screen has changed to a Levitator and starts glowing yellow. If you wish, choose the Levitator directly from the utility wheel. If you are dealing with thorns and explosive charges, move closer to the charge and use the Utility button or the T key on the PC to pick it up. While holding the explosive charge, press the Aim button or the G key on the PC to aim it at the thorns. Press the Throw button or the left mouse button on the PC to throw the explosive charge to the thorns. The thrown charge will destroy the thorns and help you to get your next detection beacon if you're on a mission such as Echoing Marche.

That's everything you need to know about the Levitator tool in Wuthering Waves!

