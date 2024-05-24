Do you want to know how to play with friends in Wuthering Waves? If the answer is yes, then you're at the right place. With this Wuthering Waves friends guide, you will learn how you can invite your friends to the game and have fun moments with them.

Adding friends is a popular feature in multiplayer games, and Kuro Games' latest development is no exception. However, to do this, you need to meet a few requirements and follow a few steps. Thankfully, our comprehensive guide will help you with this.

How to Add Friends in Wuthering Waves

Adding friends in Wuthering Waves is pretty simple. All you have to do is head to the 'Friends' menu and then input your friend's user ID into the search bar. If you are having trouble finding this tab where you can add friends, just click on the handshake icon in the menu.

Credit: Kuro Games Terminal in Wuthering Waves.

After entering the user ID of the player you want to add, just send them a friend request and wait for a while for the request to be accepted.

If you are having trouble finding the user ID, the solution is quite simple. Like in many games, each player in Wuthering Waves has a unique ID called a user ID. Each player can view their user IDs from their profile in the main menu and share them with others to make friends.

The detail you should not forget here is that the friend you want to add must be on the same server as you, otherwise, you cannot add them or invite them to play with you.

Credit: Kuro Games Adding friends in Wuthering Waves.

How to Invite Friends for Co-Op Mode

To invite your friends to Co-Op mode, the first requirement is that your account should be Union Level 25. The Co-Op feature is not unlocked right at the beginning of the game; you have to complete many activities, such as main missions, to unlock it. Find out how to quickly raise your Union Level here!

Once you reach Union Level 25, you will be able to unlock the Co-Op feature and invite your friends. Another thing to note is that only a maximum of 3 players are allowed in a multiplayer session.

