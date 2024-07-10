Wuthering Waves features an array of powerful standard weapons that enable your favorite Resonators to execute devastating attacks. Among these, the Lustrous Razor broadblade stands out, especially for characters like Calcharo, Jinhsi, and Jiyan!

This broadblade, part of the Winter Brume series, is renowned for its sharp edges that can slice through your enemies. If you aim to build strong characters capable of overcoming Wuthering Waves' Tacet Discords and bosses, you should consider pulling for this icy weapon.

How to Obtain Lustrous Razor Broadblade

You can acquire the Lustrous Razor by pulling from the Permanent Weapon Convene Banner at a standard rate. To ensure you get this weapon, select it as your guaranteed item when pulling from the banner.

As it is a 5-star weapon, you may require up to 80 pulls to acquire it. However, by using the selector to choose the item you want, you are guaranteed to receive the Lustrous Razor in 80 pulls!

The selector in Wuthering Waves is a great way to get the weapon of your choice, bypassing the 50/50 rule that might get you the other 5-star item you may not want. In this way, the game ensures you play with your target weapon.

At Syntony level 1, the Lustrous Razor broadblade provides significant enhancements, such as increasing Energy Regen by 12.8%. Additionally, when the Resonance Skill is activated, it boosts Resonance Liberation DMG by 7%, stacking up to three times. This effect lasts for 12 seconds.

You’ll need to farm Whisperin Cores and Waveworn Residue to upgrade this weapon. Whisperin Core can be obtained as a Minor Drop to complete all Forgery Challenges. Meanwhile, Waveworn Residue can be obtained as a Main Drop for completing the Level 40-90 Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge.

That's all for our guide on how to get the Lustrous Razor broadblade in Wuthering Waves! If you're looking for more guides on this game, feel free to check out all the Gloom Slough Locations and Best Farming Route. Also, here's the upcoming character Xiangli Yao's release date, kit, element andweapons.