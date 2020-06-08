[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
World of Tanks

World of Tanks Season 2 Battle Pass: Release date, trailer, rewards, new crew members, core vehicles, elite progression & everything you need to know

There is a new Battle Pass coming – jump in your favourite tank and get to work completing it!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Jun 8, 2020

 

World of Tanks season 2 battle pass

A new Battle Pass for World of Tanks is coming!

Season 2 is just around the corner and we’ve got everything you need to know.

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 How to progress your Battle Pass
3 New core vehicles
4 Rewards
5 Bounty equipment
6 New crew member
7 Elite Progession
8 Improved Pass

Release Date

The second season of Battle Pass will start on 11 June and run for three months.

The quoted end date is 8 September. That seems like a long time, but Battle Passes are always tough to grind through so be sure not to sleep on it!

How to progress your Battle Pass

This is unchanged from Season 1.

Fight in Random Battles (except for Grand Battles) in Tier VI-X vehicles and perform well to earn Progression Points to keep advancing through the 45 stages of the Battle Pass.

work of tanks battle pass season 2
LEVEL UP: There are plenty of rewards up for grabs

You will earn more Progression Points for winning battles, but even if you lose there will be some Points on offer so every game will get you something!

New core vehicles

All the tanks in Battle Pass have a point limit, and this is something you should be aware of.

The higher the tank’s tier, the higher the limit. However, once the limit is reached you won’t be able to earn more Progression Points.

Fortunately, Season 2 will have two new Battle Pass Core Vehicles.

The M48A5 Patton (a Tier X American medium tank) and the TVP T 50/51 (a Tier X Czechoslovakian medium tank). In addition, the same rules will apply to the King Tiger (Captured), a powerful Tier VII American heavy tank. It will earn the same number of Progression Points as a Tier X tank.

Rewards

Season 2 offers plenty of in-game rewards to earn.

battle pass 2
LOOKING GOOD: Earn rewards to display in-game

These include days of WoT Premium Account, credits, blueprint fragments, unique 2D customizations, projection decals, and more.

Bounty equipment

The most valuable prizes for the new Battle Pass are the Bounty Optics and Bounty Stabilizer.

bounty optic
BINGO: Earn this one to help you spot the enemy

Earning these will be the goal of everyone this season!

New crew member

For one of the Core Vehicles, a unique custom crew member with Brothers in Arms (as a zero perk) and enough XP to learn two more perks/skills.

The crew member’s nationality can’t be changed. You can recruit the crew member in the Barracks in the New Recruits section.

Elite Progession

After completing all 45 Main Progression Stages, you can continue to build up your Battle Pass by embarking on the 100 Stages of the Elite Progression.

wot battle pass
KING OF THE HILL: Win battles and look good doing it

It’s available regardless of whether you purchase the Improved Pass or not.

Improved Pass

You can purchase an Improved Pass at any stage of the event on the Battle Pass screen in your garage and instantly receive the additional Improved Rewards, even for stages you’ve already completed!

During the first two months of Season 2, you can buy a fixed package containing a maximum of 20 Stages. The fewer Stages remaining until the completion of the Main Progression, the smaller the number of Stages in the package and, accordingly, the lower its cost.

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

