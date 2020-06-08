World of Tanks: Premium Vehicles - Type 64, SPGs, Destroyers, Best Heavy Tank & More

In World of Tanks, your arsenal includes more than 400 armoured vehicles from the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Soviet Union, China and more.

However, there is also a whole set of 'premium vehicles' reserved for those willing to pay for the premium services.

Here, we will take you through some examples that are only available to paying players.

Premium Vehicles

World of Tanks is built upon a “freemium” model, so participants have the choice to pay a fee for “premium” features.

A whole series of tanks based on real-world models have been included in the 'premium vehicles' selection, so find out more about them here.

Type 64

One example of this is the Type 64, which is a Chinese tier 6 premium tank.

IN ACTION: The Type 64's digital-camouflage enables the big vehicle to blend into surroundings

The Type 64, while fully capable of fighting other tanks, still makes an excellent scouting tank.

Though the large profile can make moving around the map undetected difficult, using terrain and your high speed can keep you from taking damage.

The Hellcat turret was mounted on the chassis of the M42 anti-aircraft vehicle, and the armament was the well-proven M1A2 gun.

Only one Type 64 prototype remains today, but for a small price, you can cruise around in one for hours on end.

SPGs

There are quite a few different classes in World of Tanks, but the most important one is referred to as an SPG.

STRONG AND RAPID: The GW Panther combines good stopping power with decent mobility

These aren’t the type of tanks you want to go charging in with - no, these ones enable you to keep your distance and provide support from afar.

SPG a particularly troublesome class to deal with, so for a thorough rundown of the SPGs you should try out, head over to the full article.

Best Heavy Tank

For the sake of simplicity, let's start off with the Type 5 Heavy.

SEE YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE: Run into this tank and it’ll be lights out!

The Japanese made tank may take some work to unlock, but it’ll be worth it if you’re planning on going head-first into the action.

Its strong firepower and spotting stats will help you keep your distance, and when the time comes to advance, you can take a hammering (thanks to its 97-rated survivability.

But with a very low manoeuvrability rating, you won't be able to get away if things take a turn for the worse.