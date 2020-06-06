World of Tanks Mercenaries: Xbox One, PS4, Download, Gameplay, Tank Classes, and more

WoT's popularity has been rising rapidly over the years, and with this extensive expansion, it's easy to see why!

Here's everything you need to know about World of Tanks Mercenaries.

What is World of Tanks Mercenaries?

World of Tanks Mercenaries is a free content expansion from Wargaming.

The premise of the expansion is that it is based in a whole new reality, where history has been rewritten entirely.

The world has been ravaged by countless wars and law and order are gone! Now, soldiers fight for themselves in a new age of mercenaries.

YOU HAVE A LICENSE FOR THOSE CANNONS? Get ready to fight for your life in WoT Mercenaries!

Gameplay

Players will be able to battle it out in immersive 15 vs. 15 battles, against millions of other players online.

There are over 100 maps and 860+ vehicles to choose from, each with their own strengths, weaknesses, and roles on the battlefield.

Players will also be able to experience over 20 hours of story campaigns, in addition to tons of fresh content too.

Tank Classes

There are 5 main tank classes to pick from in the game, Light Tanks, Medium Tanks, Heavy Tanks, Tank Destroyers, and SPGs.

Picking the right tank for the job is essential to your team's victory, and you'll find that each tank has its ideal place on the battlefield.

Whether you're using the Light Tank's mobility and speed to scout for the enemy, or using the immense stopping power of the tank destroyer to defend - the ways to play World of Tanks Mercenaries are endless.

Platforms

WoT Mercenaries is available to play on PS4 and Xbox One. It's also free to download on their respective online stores.

Is there Crossplay?

There is crossplay for Xbox One and Xbox 360 users, however, the PS4 version does not have the feature as of yet.

Trailer

Check out the intense trailer below to see some of the tanks in action.

For everything World of Tanks, be sure to check back in with us.