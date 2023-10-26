With Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 just around the corner, Riot Games has announced a lot of new content that is coming to the game. After revealing the Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass, and the new agent Iso, Riot now announced a new skin bundle.

This new Valorant bundle is called Valiant, and it brings some unique skins. It's inspired by the LoL character Wukong, which is inspired by Son Wukong the Monkey King, one of the main characters of the famous Chinese novel Journey to the West.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the newest Valorant bundle.

Release date

The Valiant bundle arrives at Valorant on Tuesday, 31 October, at around 2pm PT/22pm GMT, the same at which the Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 goes live. It's the first new bundle of Act 3 and it will take over the front page of the store.

Valorant Valiant Bundle skins

As mentioned above, the Valorant Valiant bundle skins have a unique design, which has left the Valorant community quite divided. Some think this is a great Skin line, with the skin looking gorgeous and even pouting Valiant is among the best skin bundles released in 2023.

click to enlarge + 2

However, the other half of the Valorant community isn't that impressed with this skin bundle. They say the skins don't look bad but also don't look amazing, with many fans saying they were expecting a much better skinline to celebrate the launch of Episode 7 Act 3.

The Valorant Valiant bundle includes a total of five skins, one for the Vandal, Ghost, Operator, Ares, and melee weapon. From all of them, the melee and Operator skins look the best. This skin line has an incredible Finisher Animation, which to many is its saving grace.

Valiant Bundle price

As of right now, we still don't know the exact price of the full Valiant bundle, or any of its skins. However, we expect this skin line to be at least in the Premium tier, so we think the whole Valiant bundle will go for about 7,100 VP.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: VALORANT Leaks & News

When it comes to the price of each skin, we expect it to be around the 1775 VP mark for the weapons, and 3550 VP for the melee skin. We will update this article with the official prices as soon as they are announced, so stay tuned for that.

For more Valorant news, make sure to check out Realsport101.