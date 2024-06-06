Valorant New Map Abyss Revealed in Recent Teaser

As Masters Shanghai reaches its last stretch, players are waiting with bated breath not only to see which team will emerge victorious, but also to welcome the arrival of a brand-new map – Abyss, the eleventh map to join Valorant.

Aptly named, from the teasers released by Valorant, it appears that the map will be set deep underground. With the last addition being Sunset in August of last year, it has been a while since players had the chance to explore new terrain. Many are excited to see what Abyss has in store!

Newest Teaser Reveals Valorant’s New Map Abyss

After months of speculation, a new teaser has given us our first glimpse of Valorant's upcoming map, which appears to feature an underground multi-storied building, hinting at a focus on vertical gameplay.

The teaser was also accompanied by a voice line from the Scottish troublemaker Clove, the latest addition to the roster:

“What did I tell ye? One elder grotto Hourglass base courtesy of the journal—and those ‘numpties’ loose lips. Oh and eh, I suppose Cypher helped a wee bit, too.” states Clove, the Scottish troublemaker and latest agent to join the fray.

Clove's message sheds light on the map's connection to the Scions of Hourglass, a mysterious organization hinted at in past cinematics and player cards. Omen used to work for them before the incident with Viper, and more recently, Iso worked for them before he defected. Voice lines and emails from various agents suggest this new map might be located within a secret cavern, possibly part of a network on a cold, remote island chain.

Credit: Riot Games

Eagle-eyed players also discovered a clue in an Episode 8 Act 2 player card titled "Underneath it all." The image showcases the ruins of a massive building illuminated by a hole above, alongside a figure (Sage) using a zipline between cliffs. This further supports speculation about a strong focus on verticality in the new map.

With each Valorant map boasting a unique theme, an underground setting like Abyss would be a welcome addition, offering fresh strategic challenges. However, it's important to note that all of the above is based on available information. Stay tuned as we eagerly await further reveals from Riot Games to confirm the details of this exciting new map!

Following past trends, the highly anticipated new map, Abyss, is likely to arrive on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024.

For an official reveal, be sure to tune in to the official Valorant Esports website on June 9, 2024 for a special showmatch featuring Team CN vs. Team INTL. This match will be the first chance to see Abyss in action, kicking off at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM BST, right before the Grand Finals.