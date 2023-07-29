New Valorant Champions Bundle Looks Stunning!

Riot Games unveiled the new Valorant Champions 2023 bundle, featuring a skin for the Vandal, marking the second time the iconic rifle gets a special cosmetic ahead of the most important tournament of the year.

With the first iteration of Valorant Champions in 2021, fans have come to expect exclusive bundles that will only be available during the event. That year, the Vandal got the first-ever Champions skin.

In 2022, Phantom users rejoiced as it was their opportunity to don a Champions skin. Now, as we've said, it's time for Vandal users to rise again.

Valorant Champions 2023 bundle has too much drip

The 2023 Valorant Champions bundle features a slick design for the Vandal with a unique dynamic component - for every kill you get, a piece of the Valorant Champions logo gets added to the gun. Getting four will see the logo completed, with the fifth one most likely triggering a unique kill animation previous Champions' weapons.

Both the Vandal and the accompanied melee knife have a distinct glow, making you stand out from the rest of your teammates.

Take a look at the reveal trailer for the Valorant Champions 2023 skins down below.

We'll have more information and a full breakdown of the Vandal Champions 2023 bundle right here.

Speaking of Valorant Champions, this is the first time it'll be held in North America. In 2021, Berlin became the first Champions host, and for 2022, fans in Istanbul had the opportunity to see LOUD reign supreme.

Loading...

2023 is the first time we saw the Valorant Champions Tour adopt the International League system, with teams from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific, alongside invited Chinese rosters.

As always, we'll bring you more information regarding all things Valorant in the near future. In the meantime, check out all you need to know about patch 7.1, and all the information we got regarding an inevitable Valorant console release in the very near future.