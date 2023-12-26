Don't worry if a player disconnects.

Have you ever encountered a situation in Valorant where a player disconnects or goes AFK during the buy phase or first round? It can be frustrating not knowing if they'll return or if they're deliberately throwing the match. Fortunately, the remake feature can help you in such situations.

The remake feature allows you and your team to call for a match remake, which saves you from wasting time and losing RR. If you're wondering how to use this feature, don't worry, we’re here for you! So let's find out how to remake in Valorant.

How to remake in Valorant: A step-by-step guide

To remake in Valorant, you need to follow these simple steps:

Open the in-game chat. Enter “/remake” to initiate a remake vote. All players must select “Yes” by pressing F5 for the remake to pass.

If a player disconnects from a match at the start of the game, which is from the beginning of the buy phase to the end of the first round, you can call for a "remake" at the start of the second round by typing /remake into the chat. However, you can only remake the match in the second round.

To trigger a remake, all connected players in the team must agree to it through a voting system, and If four players remain in the team, every player must vote "yes" for the match to be remade. If even one player votes "no," the remake vote will fail, meaning the game will continue.

Will you lose RR when remaking in Valorant?

If the vote passes, and the game is remade, all players who voted "yes" will not receive an XP, RR, or MMR loss for the match. The only person punished in a remake scenario is the player who disconnected, and they will receive a penalty equivalent to disconnecting from a full match.

This penalty helps to prevent queue dodging and time-wasting for everyone involved. However, if the disconnected player isn't a repeat offender, they may be able to avoid the penalty.

