Football giants FC Barcelona have announced their entry into Valorant esports. This marks the entry of yet another traditional sports organisation into the Valorant Esports scene, which continues to grow.

The Catalonian side will play in Valorant Challengers Spain, one of the biggest tier 2 Valorant leagues in Europe. This announcement comes as a surprise to many but was well received by the Valorant community.

FC Barcelona enters Valorant esports

On 21 December 2023, FC Barcelona announced their entry into the Valorant Esports ecosystem. FC Barcelona joined the LoL LVP SuperLiga in 2022 and now enters yet another Riot Games title.

As mentioned above, the Catalonian side will play in the Valorant Challengers Spain in 2024 and will compete against seven other teams for the VCS title.

The entry into the Valorant esports scene was seen as a natural step for FC Barcelona, according to Juli Guiu, vice president of the club. Guiu also mentioned that this is a chance for FC Barcelona to explore new opportunities and reach new audiences.

FC Barcelona Valorant roster

So far, nothing is known about the Valorant roster of FC Barcelona. However, with Valorant Challengers Spain starting on 15 January, FC Barcelona must at least have an idea of how the roster will look like.

FC Barcelona is a club that has only one goal in every sport they participate in, and that's winning. So we expect FC Barcelona to fill a competitive roster and try to challenge Case Esports, the reigning champions, for the throne.

