UFC 4 Xbox One: Release Time, Release Date, Trailer, Cover Star, Gameplay, Xbox Series X, Dual Entitlement, Backwards Compatibility, Smart Delivery, Beta and more

EA’s mma fighting title has finally been revealed, but how will it play on Microsoft’s console?

UFC 4 Xbox One is the game fans have been waiting for. Here’s what you need to know if you’re launching into the Octagon!

Release Time

Currently on the Microsoft Store, it has the game listed as available by 12am BST.

This would mean that the game will be playable by 4pm PT / 7pm ET, if we’re going by the listing!

UFC 4 will release on 14 August 2020. Much sooner than many fans thought!

Originally, the reveal was spotted on a fight card for UFC 251, which put to bed any doubts that another UFC game would be coming our way!

Pre-order

Pre-orders gain access to Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury, and a host of in-game cosmetics.

Trailer

Check out the EPIC trailer below, which recreates some truly iconic moments in the sport, and gives us our first look at AJ and Tyson Fury as playable fighters!

Playable on Xbox Series X?

UFC 4 Creative Director, Brian Hayes, had the following to say regarding the game’s availability on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Please see below for a quote from UFC 4’s Brian Hayes.

“If both consoles support backwards compatibility for Gen 4 games then, presumably, fans will be able to play UFC 4 on their Gen 5 consoles.

We haven’t yet had an opportunity to test this out and determine whether any additional development work is required to leverage Backward Compatibility, but we hope to see UFC 4 playable on Gen 5 hardware using that feature.”

So it sounds like with any luck UFC 4 will be available on next-gen consoles – head here to find out more about UFC 4 on next-gen.

Price & Editions

Head over here for everything you need to know about UFC 4 prices!

Gameplay

There is a whole host of new and improved gameplay, from completely revamped grappling mechanics all the way to being able to decline fights!

Head over to our extensive gameplay article, for everything you need to know and more!

Career Mode

Career mode is a big draw for fans of the series, and it has been upgraded substantially for UFC 4.

There’s an all new fighter evolution system, that gets rid of tedious grinding, and much, much more.

Take a look at our breakdown of all the new features below!

High Impact Moments

EA has introduced one brand new aspect to gameplay in the form of High Impact Moments.

This new system includes improved facial and body ripple deformation on impact and a whole new stun VFX and SFX sequence to highlight heavy damage.

There will also be improved slow-motion replays and all-new commentary from 2-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier!

Make sure to check back in for all the latest news right here on UFC 4!