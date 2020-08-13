UFC 4 PS4: Release time?Release Date, Cover Stars, Pre-order, Gameplay, Trailer, High Impact Moments, PS5, Dual Entitlement, Price, Beta and more

The hype around EA’s next MMA game is building! But what can we expect on Sony’s current console?

UFC 4 on the PS4 is set to be an absolute knockout! If you’re diving in with the PlayStation version from EA, here’s what you need to know to get battle-ready!

UFC 4 is set to release on 14 August 2020, however there has been no confirmed time as of yet for the PlayStation version.

The Microsoft store, however, says that the game will release at 12am BST, meaning that we’ll potentially see it released at 4pm PT / 7pm ET, if we’re going by the listing!

If Sony follows the same pattern, we’ve got just hours to go!

READ MORE: UFC 4 Beta – Everything you need to know

Trailer

Check out the awesome reveal trailer below!

Pre-order

If you pre-ordered the copy, you’ll get Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury as playable fighters! That’s not mention that you’ll also get to enjoy the bonus cosmetics!

Don’t worry if you didn’t pre-order, you can still get your hands on them later down the line.

Playable on PS5?

UFC 4 Creative Director, Brian Hayes, had the following to say regarding the game’s availability on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Please see below for a quote from UFC 4’s Brian Hayes.

“If both consoles support backwards compatibility for Gen 4 games then, presumably, fans will be able to play UFC 4 on their Gen 5 consoles.

We haven’t yet had an opportunity to test this out and determine whether any additional development work is required to leverage Backward Compatibility, but we hope to see UFC 4 playable on Gen 5 hardware using that feature.”

So it sounds like with any luck UFC 4 will be available on next-gen consoles – head here to find out more about UFC 4 on next-gen.

FLY LIKE AN EAGLE! And move in on your target!

Price & Editions

Thinking of getting the game? Head over here for all the details!

Gameplay

There is a whole host of new and improved gameplay, from completely revamped grappling mechanics all the way to being able to decline fights!

READ MORE: UFC 4 – Absolutely everything you need to know

Head over to our extensive gameplay article, for everything you need to know and more!

Career Mode

Career mode is a big draw for fans of the series, and it has been upgraded substantially for UFC 4.

READ MORE: UFC 4 – Career Mode Improvements and New Features

There’s an all new fighter evolution system, that gets rid of tedious grinding, and much, much more.

A CUT ABOVE THE REST: UFC 4 looks like the best iteration yet!

Take a look at our breakdown of all the new features below!

High Impact Moments

EA has introduced one brand new aspect to gameplay in the form of High Impact Moments.

This new system includes improved facial and body ripple deformation on impact and a whole new stun VFX and SFX sequence to highlight heavy damage.

There will also be improved slow-motion replays and all-new commentary from 2-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier!

For everything you need to know and more on UFC 4, be sure to check back in with us!