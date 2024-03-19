Will TopSpin 2K25 be on PS4?

Still on last gen? Let's see if you can hit the courts this year or not!

After over a decade, the return of the TopSpin franchise is nearly here, but is TopSpin 2K25 on PS4?

While it's a given that newer consoles will likely cater to the game, the possibility of experiencing TopSpin 2K25 on the tried-and-true PS4 has piqued the interest of many especially those who are yet to own a newer generation console.

As we eagerly await more details, this guide aims to provide clarity on the matter. Let's delve into the specifics to shed light on this burning question.

Is TopSpin 2K25 on PS4?

Yes, TopSpin 2K25 will release on PlayStation 4. Along with the usual slate of next-gen consoles and PCs, 2K will bring the TopSpin game to those on PlayStation 4.

Developing a game for both new and old-generation consoles requires additional resources and optimization efforts. However, 2K is crystal clear with their goal of tapping into the largest player base possible.

One valid concern that can be raised is whether the performance or features will be intact compared to newer ones. We have seen in most cases previous-generation consoles may have limitations in achieving the same level of performance as newer consoles.

click to enlarge Credit: 2K Games

So, this may lead to compromises in graphics quality or gameplay mechanics. We will have to wait to get the full insights as official remarks are yet to be made.

Fans don't have to wait too much longer to hit the courts. TopSpin 2K25 is slated for launch on 26 April across PS4 & PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

For eager players willing to pay a bit more, the Deluxe Edition and Grand Slam Edition of TopSpin 2K25 both come with three days of early access, allowing you to start your new tennis career on 23 April.

With a roster featuring current stars and legends of the game, TopSpin 2K25 is shaping up to be a return to form for tennis gaming.

