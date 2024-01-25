The long-awaited latest instalment in the legendary fighting game franchise, Tekken 8, is set to launch soon, marking the conclusion of the gripping Mishima saga and the epic father-son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. But beyond the explosive action and stunning visuals lies another layer of immersion: the voices that breathe life into its diverse roster of 32 fighters.
From familiar veterans like Masanori Shinohara as the power-hungry Kazuya Mishima and Isshin Chiba as the stoic Jin Kazama to newcomers like Asami Seto voicing the enigmatic Reina, these talented voice actors bring depth and personality to every fighter!
With that said, here's a comprehensive list of all Tekken 8 voice actors revealed so far.
Tekken 8 voice cast and characters list
Tekken 8's base roster boasts 32 diverse characters, offering players a vast array of playstyles and personalities, masterfully brought to life by the following voice actors:
Character
Voice actor
Alisa Bosconovitch
Yuki Matsuoka
Asuka Kazama
Ryôko Shiraishi
Azucena
Marisa Contreras
Bryan Fury
David Schaufele
Claudio Serafino
Diego Baldoin
Dragunov
-
Feng Wei
Chuan Yin Li
Hwoarang
Um Sang-Hyun
Jack-8
-
Jin Kazama
Isshin Chiba
Jun Kazama
Mamiko Noto
Kazuya Mishima
Masanori Shinohara
King
-
Kuma
-
Lars Alexandersson
Junichi Suwabe
Lee Chaolan
Ryôtarô Okiayu
Leroy Smith
Beau Billingslea
Leo Kliesen
Philipp Zieschang
Lili
Laura Blanc
Ling Xiaoyu
Maaya Sakamoto
Marshall Law
David Vincent
Nina Williams
Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
Panda
-
Paul Phoenix
Jamieson Price
Raven
D.C. Douglas
Reina
Asami Seto
Shaheen
Fadi Rifai
Steve Fox
Gideon Emery
Victor Chevalier
Vincent Cassel
Yoshimitsu
Tomokazu Seki
Zafina
Cindy Robinson
Among the new characters are the game’s first French fighter, Victor Chevalier, the mysterious Mishima Polytechnical School student, Reina, and the fearless “Coffee Queen,” Azucena.
That was all the voice actors who lent their talents to the iconic Tekken 8 fighters!
Whether you're a seasoned fighter or a fresh face ready to brawl, Tekken 8 promises an epic saga waiting to unfold. Join the fray on 25 or 26 January, where every match is a story waiting to be written. Let the battles begin!
