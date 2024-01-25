Bringing the fight to life!

The long-awaited latest instalment in the legendary fighting game franchise, Tekken 8, is set to launch soon, marking the conclusion of the gripping Mishima saga and the epic father-son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. But beyond the explosive action and stunning visuals lies another layer of immersion: the voices that breathe life into its diverse roster of 32 fighters.

From familiar veterans like Masanori Shinohara as the power-hungry Kazuya Mishima and Isshin Chiba as the stoic Jin Kazama to newcomers like Asami Seto voicing the enigmatic Reina, these talented voice actors bring depth and personality to every fighter!

With that said, here's a comprehensive list of all Tekken 8 voice actors revealed so far.

Tekken 8 voice cast and characters list

Tekken 8's base roster boasts 32 diverse characters, offering players a vast array of playstyles and personalities, masterfully brought to life by the following voice actors:

Character Voice actor Alisa Bosconovitch Yuki Matsuoka Asuka Kazama Ryôko Shiraishi Azucena Marisa Contreras Bryan Fury David Schaufele Claudio Serafino Diego Baldoin Dragunov - Feng Wei Chuan Yin Li Hwoarang Um Sang-Hyun Jack-8 - Jin Kazama Isshin Chiba Jun Kazama Mamiko Noto Kazuya Mishima Masanori Shinohara King - Kuma - Lars Alexandersson Junichi Suwabe Lee Chaolan Ryôtarô Okiayu Leroy Smith Beau Billingslea Leo Kliesen Philipp Zieschang Lili Laura Blanc Ling Xiaoyu Maaya Sakamoto Marshall Law David Vincent Nina Williams Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Panda - Paul Phoenix Jamieson Price Raven D.C. Douglas Reina Asami Seto Shaheen Fadi Rifai Steve Fox Gideon Emery Victor Chevalier Vincent Cassel Yoshimitsu Tomokazu Seki Zafina Cindy Robinson

Among the new characters are the game’s first French fighter, Victor Chevalier, the mysterious Mishima Polytechnical School student, Reina, and the fearless “Coffee Queen,” Azucena.

That was all the voice actors who lent their talents to the iconic Tekken 8 fighters!

Whether you're a seasoned fighter or a fresh face ready to brawl, Tekken 8 promises an epic saga waiting to unfold. Join the fray on 25 or 26 January, where every match is a story waiting to be written. Let the battles begin!

For more about Tekken 8, be sure to check out RealSport101.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Tekken page.