Doling out swift and impactful punches against his opponents, the recent Tekken 8 gameplay trailer shines a light on the return of a hard-hitting character to the roster of fighters: Steve Fox, a young British boxer. Having debuted in Tekken 4, Steve has remained a constant presence in subsequent games.

Steve's backstory unfolds as that of a British boxer adopted at a young age, later revealed to be the biological son of Nina Williams through synthetic conception. Nina's apathy towards him leads to a loss of motivation, prompting his friends, Paul Phoenix and Marshall Law, to encourage him to join a tournament with an agreement to split the prize money if any of them reaches the top.

Throughout the series, Steve's primary goal is to uncover details about his past, including the origin of a mysterious scar on his arm, and to exact revenge on those accountable.

Tekken 8 Steve Fox gameplay revealed in official trailer

With his signature slicked-back blonde hair, Steve Fox is a younger fighter who is very much a crossover between a gentleman and a punk. His rugged yet kempt demeanour is reflected in his gameplay — characterised by his hard-hitting punches and a clean chain combo.

Steve's impact extends beyond his punches as he returns in Tekken 8 with a stylish outfit that echoes his previous appearances. He sports an open navy blue coat with white trim along the collar, three gold buttons on each side, and a gold crest on the left chest. Steve's ensemble also includes bright red jeans with a Union Flag on his upper right thigh, a proud representation of his British origin.

Below, you can watch the official Steve Fox reveal and gameplay trailer:

When will Tekken 8 be released?

After torrents of leaks and speculation, Tekken fans finally got the closure they needed. It was confirmed during gamescom 2023 that Tekken 8 is set to be released early next year, on 26 January 2024.

Interested in learning more about Tekken 8? We've got you covered. Check out our guide on everything you need to know about Tekken 8 here, which includes information on platforms, character roster, new game modes, and more! On top of that, familiarise yourself with the newest roster additions, Azucena, Raven, and Victor Chevalier.