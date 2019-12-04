RealTech: SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset Review- Still one of the best Wireless Headsets around

With the holiday season fast approaching, many gamers are looking for the perfect headset to put on their Christmas wish list or pick up during the Boxing Day sales.

SteelSeries has been one of the most prominent manufacturers of gaming accessories for quite some time now and their take on an affordable wireless headset is still one of the best ones out there.

Priced at a sound £144.99, this headset should 100% be a product to consider!

Usability & Setup

SteelSeries offers one of the easiest setup processes for a wireless headset that we have seen.

Included in the box is a receiver that you can plug into your console or PC, which acts as the bridge between the headset and your console/PC.

After this, you simply hold the power button until you hear a distinctive noise and there you go, all connected!

Comfort

The Arctis 7 Wireless features two well-padded ear pads that are designed to fit to your ear and deliver the best comfort for those long gaming sessions.

The headset has an elastic headband that will fit to your specific head shape, allowing you to adjust how hard or soft you want the headset to rest on your head.

Performance

The Arctis 7 Wireless features 'DTS Headphone: X v2.0 7.1 surround sound' (PC only), as well as onboard S1 speakers which SteelSeries claims to produce ultra-low distortion sound.

Therefore, you'll never miss opponents' footsteps when in a heated match.

A 2.4G connection between the headset and the receiver allows for an uninterrupted connection - this means you can travel quite a distance before your connection cuts out.

Another bonus that we love about the Arctis 7 Wireless is the 24-hour battery life - you never have to worry about the headset dying, which is a massive relief.

The final feature of this headset is its onboard ClearCast microphone - it is easily deployable from the left-hand side and SteelSeries claims it delivers some of the best in-game chatter.

The Verdict

Quality: 4.5 stars

Price: 4 stars

Wireless gaming headsets have become the new craze over the last two years - the convenience of not having to fuss around with extra wires has been one of the biggest selling points for many.

SteelSeries has excelled in their execution of the Arctis 7 Wireless. Despite being out for over a year it is still the go-to wireless gaming headset. The price may be a little high, but it's very much a case of getting what you pay for.

With top of the line comfort and sound performance, if you are in the market for a wireless headset this winter, look no further than SteelSeries.