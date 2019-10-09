RealTech: Sennheiser's new GSP 370 wireless gaming headphones will last over 100 hours

Big news has come from German audio company, Sennheiser, this morning as they launch their new wireless gaming headphones, the GSP 370.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of what to expect from the impressive new headset.

Ideal for gaming

The GSP 370's reliable transmission with near-zero delay makes the gaming headset an ideal match for games where fast response times are key.

Integrated digital sound processing enhances the audio experience giving users exceptional bass performance and acoustic clarity.

The headset features a broadcast quality noise-cancelling microphone, which actively minimises background noise.

The GSP 370 microphone can be muted by simply lifting the boom arm.

Battery life of up to 100 hours

The GSP 370's low power consumption combined with a long-lasting integrated battery, means the headphones have an exceptional battery life of up to 100 hours.

The GSP 370 is charged over micro-USB (cable included in the box) and can be used while charging.

Strong focus on wearing comfort

Sennheiser's latest headphones have a split, padded headband that reduces pressure on the skull whilst its memory foam ear cushions provide a comfortable fit and isolate ambient noise.

A clever ball-joint hinge automatically angles the ear cups to suit the shape of your face, while the ear cups themselves are shaped and angled to perfectly fit around the human ear.

The GSP 370 headset is comfortable to use even during extended gaming sessions.

Price and availability

The Sennheiser GSP 370 is now available in Sennheiser's web shop at a price of £169.

In addition, if you purchase the gaming headset from the Sennheiser website, you will receive the GSA 50 headset hanger free of charge.

Perfect for PS5's improved audio?

We recently reported that the PS5 will feature increased immersion with sounds coming from above, behind and around.

Although this feature requires no external hardware, Sony’s system architect, Mark Cerny, confirmed that using headphones will yield the best audio experience.

Thus, it would be wise to invest in a serious headset to get the most from your next gen console. Could the GSP 370 be the perfect companion?

Check out our full GSP 370 review, when our very own Alastair Pusinelli got his hands on the new headset.

