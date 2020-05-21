RealTech: Get the Gulag look with the Camouflage Nacon Wired Compact PS4 Controller

It may be a wired gamepad, but for half the price and PC compatibility, you’d be mad to miss out!

Call of Duty Warzone has perhaps been the biggest hit of lockdown, allowing you to link up with your mates and take over.

Well, thanks to Nacon, you can now look the part on PS4.

Nacon Wired Compact PS4 Controller

You won’t find much difference between this Nacon controller and the official PS4 one.

Nacon’s range is officially licensed by PS4, so come with all the features you would expect – a fully functional touchpad, headset jack and two vibration motors.

SHARP LOOK – The Nacon camo controller is stunning

Of course, there is one big difference, this Nacon one is wired.

That said, with the cable 3m long and it being PC compatible, it doesn’t matter in the slightest!

For half the price of a PS4 controller, it makes perfect sense to move for Nacon.

Performance

We found very little difference between this and a PS4 controller, with no input lag on either console or PC.

As long as you don’t play more than 3m metres away from your console, you won’t need to worry about it being a wired controller.

Design

What’s more attractive – a PS4 controller, or Nacon’s Camouflage one, that’s a no brainer.

OFFICIAL – The controller is just one of many Nacon products officially licensed for PS4

The camo shell is sleek, and importantly not slippery when playing, so it won’t be a problem for you heavy sweaters out there!

Price

For £24.99, this is a fantastic price for a PS4 controller.

The one “catch” you could say is that Nacon’s is wired, but he 3m cable and PC compatibility make it a benefit in many people’s eyes.

Verdict

Especially so close to the PlayStation 5’s release, you may feel a new £50 PS5 controller is not worth the move, so Nacon’s makes perfect sense.

It’s half the price, is PC compatible and is the perfect look for grappling in the Gulag!

READ MORE: Gioteck VX4 Wireless Controller for PS4 & PC Review