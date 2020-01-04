Playstation Plus: Free Games February 2020 – What we expect to see this month

In the same way that Xbox Live’s Games with Gold operates, Playstation Plus gives members access to a number of exclusive free games every month.
And considering the first set of free games of 2020, we’re hoping that Sony has something special up their sleeve for February.
Sony ended 2019 with the fantastic Titanfall 2 as their feature PS Plus game, so they are out of excuses this time.
Regardless, enough about the past, let’s get into those predictions for February!
How to claim free PlayStation games
So long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership, you will be able to download the free games from the PlayStation Store on your console.
If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for 12 months at a fee of £49.99 – this grants you access to the free games of January and the following 11 months, so what are you waiting for?
What we want to see for February
As we’ve mentioned, February’s free games need to make up for the first set of the year, so we’re hoping for something a little special.
Free games we want to see:
Dying Light
With the second instalment of the post-apocalyptic game set to be released in ‘Spring 2020’, releasing the original on PS plus would be a great start.
Darksiders
The gorey, action-adventure video game developed by Vigil Games takes inspiration from the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, with the player taking on the role of the horseman War.
God of War
The eighth instalment of the action-adventure game has stepped away from Greek mythology, now set in ancient Norway.
Last month’s free games
The two games will be available for free download from the Playstation Store for all PS Plus members until the end of January 2020.
The games were:
Goat Simulator
The title says it all really – The only aim of the game is to do as much damage to the open-world map as possible by flinging goats at it.
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Naughty Dog’s ground-breaking storyteller has been rebuilt, so you can follow Nathan Drake on his perilous journey across the globe.
Drake puts his life on the line against ruthless enemies in order to uncover unfathomable treasures.
If the PS Plus free games for January don’t live up to your hopes, don’t worry too much.
There are a ton of other January deals on flagship titles, so get looking!
