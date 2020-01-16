Glorious Model D Review: Greatness Yet Again From Glorious

Once known for their larger then life mousepads, Glorious Gaming has expanded into nearly every market over the last year.

Their flagship entry into the gaming mice department was the Model O, and since Glorious has released two new mice.

The Model O- which was a smaller version of the Model O and now the Model D.

On January 14, the Model D released worldwide and so far it has been a massive hit.

Glorious PC Gaming Race decided to send some our way, and since we’ve had some time with the new mouse, now would be a good time to talk about the new Model D!

In The Box

One thing fans of the Model O will notice right away when opening up the Model D, is the sheer size of the box. Right on top is the Model D, in all its glory with the braided cable put neatly aside on the top half of the box.

After taking the mouse out of the box, lifting up the plastic will reveal a whole lot of goodies tucked away.

Some Glorious stickers, manuals, thank you cards, and one bonus item they include is a whole extra set of mouse feet for the Model D.

Just in case you encounter problems with the skates already on the Model D.

The included G-Skates with the Model D

First Impressions

One aspect I noticed right away is the size difference between the Model D and Model O. Although it is not a staggering size difference, the emphasis on ergonomics appear to make the Model D feel bigger at least.

If you are familiar with Glorious products at all the design of the Model D will not surprise you at all. HoneyComb Shell by Glorious is all over the palm and underside of the mouse, allowing the Model D to weigh in at 68 grams for the matte version.

Besides the overall shape of the mouse which we will touch on later, the art on the mouse is the same as the Model O. On the left side, behind the thumb buttons there is a logo of the Glorious mascot.

Aswell, underneath the mouse, there is the Glorious logo and the model of the mouse. One of the best parts about owning a Glorious mouse is the RGB lighting, as soon as you plug the mouse in you can notice the bright RGB all the way through the mouse.

Ergonomics

All the different options for the Model D!

The big selling point behind the Model D is the design centered around ergonomics, the mouse feels and looks a lot like the Zowie EC which is not a bad thing at all. I palm grip my mice, and this mouse is a much better fit around my hand than most mice.

The curvature flows very nice around my hand and I do not find myself struggling to grip the mouse right as I have in the past with other mice.

Overall, the ergonomic feel and shape they were going after with the Model D was nailed to perfection. You really cannot get a better mouse shape-wise on the market right now.

If you are wondering how the Honey Comb design feels while playing; do not worry at all. Having used the Model O for quite some time, you never even notice the Honey Combs even while playing.

G-Skates

The Belly of the Beast

The G-Skates are Glorious’s take on what many people refer to as “hyper-glides”, essentially they are faster mouse feet designed for better movement on mousepads.

The G-Skates on the Model D is similar to the Model O’s, they are super slick and responsive and I never experienced any stutters or stops while testing the mouse.

Cable

The new Ascended Cable on the Model D

Glorious opts to use what they refer to as “Ascended Cable”, which is basically their take on the popular paracord style of cables.

This new Ascended Cable is a massive improvement from previous Glorious cables, although they are similar; this one is less bulky and fits better inside mouse bungees.

The cable itself feels high quality and you will not experience any problems with the cable it seems.

Side Buttons and Scroll Wheel

Side by side comparison with the Model D and Model O

Starting off with the scroll wheel, it feels and reacts almost identical to the one we see on the Model O.

A rubber outer casing along with RGB strips down the side, the Model D’s scroll wheel takes a bit more pressure to push down.

One of the biggest gripes of the Model O was the lacklustre feel to the scroll wheel, so although similar, small touches like this are appreciated.

The side buttons on the Model D are another positive to the mouse, they feel very defined when you are clicking them.

As well, they are bigger than the standard gaming mice side buttons, allowing for me room for error while aiming to press them. Overall, there is nothing to point out with the buttons on the Model D, solid build quality all around from Glorious.

Specs

Model O (left) versus Model D (right)

The specs inside and outside of the Model D are as follows:

Inside the mouse and other:

Sensor: 3360 Optical

Buttons: Omron Switches

DPI: 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200

Polling Rate in HZ: 125 / 500 / 1000

Connection: Wired

Cable length: 2 m / 6.6 ft

Dimensions

Width – Back: 6.53 cm / 2.57 in

Width – Front: 6.02 cm / 2.37 in

Width – Middle: 5.98 cm / 2.35 in

Length: 13.1 cm / 5.16 in

Height: 4.17 cm / 1.64 in

Weight: 68 or 69 g / 2.36 o

Performance

I tested the Model D while playing Fortnite more specifically Zone Wars, a game mode that requires fast movements along with precision so the right mouse is crucial.

I found myself never needing to adjust my hand during the matches I played, fast movements such as tunneling or editing were flawless. One of the components that stood out to me while playing, was the new Ascended Cable.

Other mice I have used while playing Fortnite, would get stuck or jammed in my mouse bungee or they would not flow well on my mouse pad. The Model D never experienced this issue, it was one of the best mice I have used while playing Fortnite and just browsing was an overall better experience.

Verdict

Glorious continues to solidify itself as one of the premier PC hardware manufacturers. The Model D had a set goal of becoming the best ergonomic mouse on the market, along with perfecting all the issues customers had with the Model O. It is clear how much time and effort was put into this mouse

This is only the second iteration of Glorious’s gaming mice saga, an early contender for the mouse of the year we cannot wait to see what else Glorious has in store for us.