Festive treats available for PS Now subscribers - PUBG & F1 2019 & more join the roster!

Hello, PlayStation fans!

Starting today, PS Now subscribers can enjoy another three games!

This includes PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and F1 2019 - available to stream and download on PS Now.

These latest additions are part of the PlayStation Now library, which consists of more than 700 games.

Land, loot and outwit your opponents to become the last player left standing in a thrilling game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments in PUBG.

Alternatively, play as war veteran William Blazkowicz, who aims to discover the location of a Nazi compound in Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, or have a spin on Codemasters’ latest addition to their Formula One franchise, F1 2019.

Don’t forget to check out last month’s line-up of games including Persona 5, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Hollow Knight.

And just a final reminder, the titles...

God of War

Grand Theft Auto 5

Uncharted 4

Infamous Second Son

are all available to download or stream on PS Now through to 2nd January 2020.

Be sure to check them out until then!

If you haven’t tried PlayStation Now yet, now’s the perfect time to give it a spin with the seven-day free trial for PS4 and PC.