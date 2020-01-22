E3: Bethesda Softworks games list – Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout & more

Bethesda Softworks is the American video game publishing studio responsible for the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series.

Last year at their annual press briefing, their upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield stole the show, even though most of us were expecting news on the next Elder Scrolls installation.

2020 is looking like a colossal year for the studio, as they crunch to get Starfield out in time for next-gen consoles while making progress on a sixth addition to The Elder Scrolls series.

In fact, 2020 is looking special for the gaming industry as a whole, as we will see the arrival of the PS5, Xbox Series Xand a host of cloud-gaming consoles by the end of the year.

Continue reading for more information on Bethesda Softworks’ upcoming releases.

Coming Soon

Most people have unrealistic expectations for the new year.

Whether it’s seeing ‘dry January’ through or sticking to a strict gym regime, we have all set ourselves challenges that will be difficult to stick to.

And then there’s Bethesda Softworks, who have promised the gaming world not one, but two AAA titles – one of which is set to launch on Microsoft’s next-gen console by the end of the year.

But can the studio actually pull it off? Only time will tell.

Starfield

In a post on the ‘Gaming Leaks and Rumours’ Reddit, u/StarfieldLeaker claims that the studio is having “significant development problems” because of its developer, Todd Howard.

Todd Howard is somewhat a modern renaissance man, working with the production, development and design teams at Bethesda Softworks

Allegedly Howard is “more absent” than ever, as he is now having to work on multiple games.

Considering how the studio is juggling Starfield and the sixth instalment of the Elder Scrolls series, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Having several development teams in different locations has been “been really bad for general team cohesion”, but the upcoming game’s teaser trailer got us pretty excited about what is to come.

Other than the fact that the sci-fi game will be based in outer space, we have absolutely nothing on the plot or characters.

Watch this space for updates.

The Elder Scrolls 6

We hadn’t heard a thing about The Elder Scrolls 6 until Bethesda’s showcase at E3 2019, and considering the wait since the last news we received, the trailer was pretty underwhelming.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Todd Howard confirmed that the team had already settled on the location – but he and the rest of the studio are keeping things water-tight.

However, a leaked internal Bethesda memo from 2014 might have given the location away.

In this memo, Bethesda employees were warned against using the terms ‘Elder Scrolls VI’ and ‘Project Greenheart’.

Tamriel geeks out there will know that Greenheart is actually a city in the region of Valenwood, so this could all but confirm that the next game is set there.

However, gaming industry leaks should be taken with a big pinch of salt, so we might have to wait on something concrete from the developers before we speculate too much.