The Best Free RPGs available to get this Christmas 2019 – Crossout, War Thunder, Rift & more

Christmas is now just a week away, and the present-buying stress is starting to tangibly build up.

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new game over the festive period, but you’ve spent all your money on loved ones, look no further!

RealSport has you covered, as we have assembled a list of the best free RPGs on offer this winter.

Aside from completely free to play games, we have also included some massively multiplayer online games (MMOs) with lengthy free trials.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the best free games on offer.

Crossout

Crossout is a post-apocalyptic action game from Targem Games, that gives players the chance to scavenge and craft the materials to build fearsome vehicles of battle.

In what is essentially a free-to-play Mad Max, you customise a wide range of vehicles with dozens of bespoke parts and use them to destroy your enemies in action-packed skirmishes.

You also have plenty of weapons at your disposal: rocket launchers and machine guns favour the most offensive and in-your-face players, whilst stealth generators and drones give you a greater choice in your approach.

War Thunder

Planes, tanks, and ships battling it out; that is the ultimate goal of War Thunder, a F2P title that specialises in vehicular warfare.

The game features three similar but largely separate games under its title: Ground Forces, Aviation, and Naval Battles.

The game’s realistic damage model is the saving grace, as it accurately simulates almost every single aspect of ballistics.

From shell type and speed to the thickness and angle of the armour it is hitting; every single shot is calculated.

Therefore real-life tactics (like angling your armour to deflect shells) are essential skills to master in War Thunder.

Rift

Rifts, as you might expect, are what makes Rift one of the most lively and exciting free MMOs on PC.

These portals open up unpredictably across the world, spawning hordes of enemies and bosses and forcing players in the area to band together and resist the attacks.

Rift boasts one of the most flexible class systems in the genre, allowing players to create a variety of builds.

Every style of play is catered for.

Smite

Smite switches out the favoured top-down view for a third-person, over the shoulder view that brings players closer to the action.

Though it is the smallest of tweaks, it is one that adds a lot of character.

The result is that Smite feels like an action game, but all the MOBA fundamentals are still in place.

Like Dota 2 and League of Legends, Smite’s main mode features two teams of five gods engaging in a gladiatorial-themed bout for dominance of the arena.

Star Conflict

Star Conflict dumps players in the role of an elite space pilot on a quest to fight for alien treasures scattered throughout its expansive sandbox.

Essentially, the game’s progression is all about finding a bigger and bigger collection of ships, before finally handing you control of your own fleet.

An impressive tech tree and catalogue of ships means there’s always a reason to keep playing, as you’re never far off a new weapon type or ship module.

But what do you make of our list?

Have we missed anything out? Let us know by leaving a comment.