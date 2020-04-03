The Skywalker Saga: Will there be Multiplayer Co-op? Playable Characters, Gameplay, Co-op & more

The Complete Saga was the pinnacle of Lego games, and with The Skywalker Saga release later this year, we expect to see it rise to the top with amazing graphics, gameplay and story.

A great part of the last game was the ability to play with friends locally. We hope to see this carry over as well as the possibility for some online gameplay.

Characters in The Skywalker Saga

TT Games (developers) have said the game will feature “every

Star Wars character you can think of”.

FROM ANAKIN TO REY - Play with your favourite characters in thenext Lego Star Wars Game!

This will be in Free Play where you can play any mission

with any character. However, you are likely to play with every character in the

main story at some point.

This will include characters from the original series like Old Obi-Wan to characters in The Rise of Skywalker, such as Rey and Ben Solo.

Co-op Gameplay

Playing with friends is a large part of Lego games. Thus, we can expect to see local co-op gameplay included in The Skywalker Saga.

WITH FRIENDS OR FOE - Will you be with the Light or the Dark?

However, online gameplay isn’t a definite as of yet. There are ways to get around this on PC.

But there's nothing integrated into any of the Lego Star Wars games which allow you to play online.

We are still waiting for an announcement or any news

regarding this, but for now, we should assume this feature is not included at

release.

Lego Star Wars' Release Date

The Skywalker Saga is set to release sometime in 2020, with no official release date announced yet.

SIZE MATTERS - Fight against ATAT's in The Skywalker Saga!

It’s hard to pin down any kind of release date, as there doesn’t

seem to be any kind of pattern TT Games is following for the release of their

games.

However, we do know the game will release on the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, so you’ll have plenty of options when the release date does roll around.