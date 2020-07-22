The Skywalker Saga Pre-Order Bonus: Exclusive Darth Vader keyring, Steelbook Case, Price & More

The Skywalker Saga is set to release later this year with content from all nine films across the canonical story.

The game already looks like it is going to be a hit (from what little has been revealed), but now we have some even more good news for those who are going to pre-order.

Continue reading for all the details and latest news on the upcoming title!

Pre-Order Bonuses

If you want to make sure you get your hands on the game as soon as it comes out, you’ll want to pre-order.

You can pre-order the game from Argos, Amazon, GAME, and a whole host of other leading game retailers.

The Skywalker Saga is currently listed for Xbox One and PS4, and it could be yours for just £49.99.

Exclusive Darth Vader keyring

The official Warner Bros. online shop is offering a free gift with pre-orders.

CLUNKY AS EVER: Even enemies like Boba Fett have received an outstanding graphical upgrade

Fans can get a bonus gift when they pre-order The Skywalker Saga from the Warner Bros. official online shop.

The game will come with an exclusive Darth Vader keyring.

Sadly it’s an image of the mini-figure, rather than an actual LEGO mini-figure, but it's still a nice touch.

Exclusive Steelbook Case

Readers from the U.S. will be all over this...

THE COLD SHOULDER: This iconic moment has been captured in time (and steel)

Best Buy is currently offering an exclusive Steelbook Case with all pre-orders of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The silver case portrays a Han Solo frozen in time, encased in carbonite from the events in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

This insane case is available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One pre-orders, so the slim Nintendo Switch case is going to come up a little smaller than the others.#

Release Date

We can rest a little easier now that an aesthetically pleasing 20/10/20 release date has been revealed.

THE CHOSEN ONE: Anakin Skywalker will, of course, feature in The Skywalker Saga.

The Skywalker Saga will release for the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, so get your pre-orders in for an opportunity to receive the bonuses!

