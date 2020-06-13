Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel EA Play: New time, Cal Kestis, story, release date, trailer & more

EA Play is just around the corner, and with the new Star Wars: Squadrons game incoming 2 October 2020, the question is - will there be another Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

EA Play 2020

Anticipation is at an all time high as EA play is just on our doorstep.

Lets take a look at what we might expect surrounding a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel.

Is a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel coming?

Star Wars fans are always keen for the next film, show, or game

in the epic saga.

There’s no guarantee that a sequel is on the cards, but after

strong reviews and with more than 10 million copies sold it seems inevitable that we will get

a Fallen Order II.

BYE: Who doesn't enjoy using force powers?

Cal Kestis’ story finished with an open-ended finale, so a

direct sequel is certainly possible, but a different protagonist could also be

used to take the story on.

Will we see Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II at EA Play?

It would certainly be very early to show off a sequel, but with the game developers always keen to start the hype train don’t be surprised if we get a quick glimpse at the next EA Star Wars game during EA Play.

That could be Fallen Order II, Battlefront III, or something entirely new. With LEGO Star Wars and the second season of The Mandalorian the only Star Wars items on the horizon, EA have something of an open goal to aim at is they want to steal headlines.

How to watch EA Play

EA Play will start at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Thursday 18 June. That's 12am BST on 19 June for fans in the UK.

A WINNER: Fallen Order was a surprise package in 2019, almost guaranteeing a sequel sooner rather than later

You can watch on EA.com and almost certainly on their official

social media channels too.

