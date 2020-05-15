LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Xbox One: Release Date, Pre-order, New Features, Trailer and more

Over 15 years have passed since the LEGO Star Wars series landed on Game Boy Advance.

The Skywalker Saga continues the journey of these iconic titles and provides some welcome enhancements to an already amazing series.

Here's everything you need to know about LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga on Xbox One.

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Xbox One

The Skywalker Saga will be coming on 20 October 2020. Set to be playable on not just Xbox One, but PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC too!

Next-Gen?

There's no official announcement that the game will be released for next-gen consoles.

However, the good news is that both Xbox Series X and PS5 will have backward compatibility.

This means that you should be able to play your Xbox One or PS4 versions in their next-gen iterations.

'A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.'

YOU UNDERESTIMATE MY POWER: The title looks set to be one of the best yet!

Price

Currently, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga on the Xbox One is listed at £49.99/ $60.00 on Amazon and Game.

Pre-order

If you want to make sure you get your hands on the game as soon as it comes out, you'll want to pre-order.

You can pre-order the game from Argos, Amazon, GAME, and a whole host of other leading game retailers.

At this time there haven't been any pre-order bonuses announced just yet.

READ MORE: LEGO Star Wars - The Skywalker Saga Characters

New Features

One of the titles new features gives players unprecedented freedom to experience the game in the order they want to.

The Skywalker Saga consists of 9 movies worth of stories, characters, and worlds.

If you choose to, you can go straight to Episode I, which will see you visit the sand-filled world on Tantooine, where Anakin grew up as a boy.

FINISH WHAT YOU STARTED: The pull of the light certainly looks strong with the signature humour of the LEGO series

Or perhaps you'd like to experience Rey's journey by starting at The Force Awakens?

The choice is completely yours! And with such a diverse fan-base where individuals, even generations, have entered the Star Wars universe at different points in the Skywalker Saga - it's sure to be a welcome addition.

Trailer

If you haven't seen it already, here's the trailer in full all its glory!

For everything you need to know and more on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga be sure to check back in with us.

READ MORE: LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Gameplay