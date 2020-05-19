LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Price: Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC, Pre-order, Editions, Release Date and more

The sixth instalment in the series is heading our way soon, and anticipation is certainly ramping up!

But how much will LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cost? Here's everything we know so far.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Price

The title is currently listed at £49.99/ $60.00 on Amazon and Game for Xbox One, PS4, and Switch.

If you're a PC owner and get your games through Steam, there isn't a price listed just yet, however you can add it to your wishlist, and get notified when it becomes available.

SNOKE: Don't do anything by 'halves' when you face the Supreme Leader!

Release Date

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set for release on 20 October 2020.

Of course, if you want to ensure you get your hands on the game as soon as possible you'll most likely want to pre-order.

Pre-order

You'll be able to pre-order from Argos, Amazon, GAME, and a whole host of other leading game retailers.

Special Editions

At the time of writing, there are no official announcements for a special edition of the game, however, this could change in the lead up to the release.

Gameplay

The game is set to bring a completely new gameplay mechanic into the fray, and it sounds like an absolute show-stopper.

For the first time, players will have the freedom to begin at any point in the Skywalker Saga.

You'll experience the saga in the way you want to, by simply flying your ship the relevant planet! A welcome addition that caters to such a vast and varied fan-base.

REBELLIOUS! You could start from the beginning of the saga, or chose at random! The choice is yours!

Perhaps catching up with Rey in the events of The Last Jedi will be your bag, or maybe you'd like to revisit the epic battle between Darth Maul, Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn?

There are nine movies worth of content to choose from, so trust in the force and you won't be disappointed!

Trailer

If you haven't had a chance to view the trailer, check it out below!

For everything you need to know and more about the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, make sure to check back in with us!