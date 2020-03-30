LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Confirmed Character List - Rey, BB-8, C-3PO, Han Solo, Obi-Wan, Darth Maul & more

The Skywalker Saga is set to become the sixth addition to the Lego series, best known for its stunning visuals and entertaining gameplay.

TT Games has already promised us that the game will feature “every Star Wars character you can think of”, and it turns out that a whole load of them will be playable.

That means that players will be able to choose from a list of hundreds of characters, ranging anywhere from C-3PO to Han Solo.

While the full character list is still unknown, we already know a few from across the six films that will definitely be making an appearance.

Continue below for all the details.

And while there is plenty of speculation about which characters will feature, Giantbomb has already released a list of characters that are confirmed to feature in the game.

Characters

We already expected that we would be able to play as Luke Skywalker, Rey, or Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the list has recently expanded.

NOSTALGIA: Characters maintain the humorous, clunky LEGO aesthetic that we have grown to love

It turns out that players will be able to use their favourite heroes or turn to the dark side.

Here's the list:

BB-8

BB-8 is a spherical droid that first appeared in the film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

THEY SEE ME ROLLIN: BB-8 is fan-favourite from the sequel trilogy

Owned by Poe Dameron, the droid was tasked with an important mission for the Resistance, eventually joining Rey and Finn in their adventures.

Boba Fett

Originally introduced in Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back, this legendary bounty hunter has appeared in a slew of games and is undeniably awesome.

FOR THE FATHER: Boba Fett appeared in LEGO Star Wars II

After the success of The Mandalorian, it's no surprise to see Boba Fett here.

C-3PO

BEST BUDS: There's no LEGO Star Wars game without C-3PO & R2-D2

Built by Anakin Skywalker, C-3PO is a protocol droid with knowledge of "over six million forms of communication," and a knack for getting dismembered.

Count Dooku

Count Dooku was once a Jedi, but left and eventually formed the Separatist movement.

TWICE THE PRIDE: Christopher Lee's character returns

He fought the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars and is secretly the Sith Lord Darth Tyranus. The actor that played Count Dooku/Darth Tyranus is Christopher Lee.

Han Solo

Han Solo was a smuggler and general for the Rebel Alliance and a very important figure in the Star Wars universe.

NEVER TELL ME THE ODDS: Play as Harrison Ford's Han Solo

Han is the husband of Princess Leia and the father of Kylo Ren.

Darth Maul

YOU MAY THINK I'M EVIL: The iconic villain returns for The Skywalker Saga

Darth Maul is a Villain from the Star Wars series. He appears in numerous games including Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

Darth Vader

Once known as Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader is a Jedi-turned-Sith, and the iconic villain in the Star Wars saga.

I AM YOUR FATHER: Control the iconic Darth Vader

He was feared throughout the cosmos as the merciless enforcer of the totalitarian ruler of the Galaxy, Emperor Palpatine.

Jar Jar Binks

Jar Jar Binks is a member of a sentient aquatic race known as the Gungans from the planet Naboo in the Star Wars Universe.

COUNT ME INNA DIS ONE: Love him or hate him, Jar Jar Binks is in the game

Known for his clumsiness, he eventually befriends a pair of Jedi warriors and comes to work as an ambassador to the Galactic Senate.

Kylo Ren

The feared Supreme Leader of the First Order and son of Leia Organa and Han Solo.

I NEVER LIED TO YOU: Play with the troubled Kylo Ren

Originally Ben Solo, he serves as the main antagonist of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Luke Skywalker

The son of Anakin and Padme, Luke Skywalker is thrust into the Rebel uprising by "Ben" Kenobi and became the last Jedi Knight after his training with Yoda.

I WON'T FAIL YOU: Play as Luke Skywalker in the final two trilogies

Luke is the main protagonist in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Emperor Palpatine

Palpatine is a fictional character in George Lucas's science fiction saga Star Wars.

FEEBLE SKILLS: Play as the ultimate Sith Lord Darth Sidious

He is known as the Emperor of the Galactic Empire and as the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Sidious.

Finn

WE ARE THE SPARK: Play as the only lightsaber-wielding stormtrooper!

Finn is an ex-Stormtrooper for the First Order and a key participant for the Resistance.

General Grievous

General Grievous was an antagonist from Star Wars Episode III, and features heavily in all Clone-Wars related Star Wars projects, including video games.

I WAS TRAINED IN THE WAYS OF THE JEDI: Count Dooku has already taken some victims

He is a cyborg general for the Separatist army who possesses four arms and the ability to wield Lightsabers.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

MENTOR: Obi-Wan Kenobi is sure to be a favourite to play with

A powerful Jedi who goes from being an Apprentice to the late Qui-Gon Jinn to Luke Skywalker's mentor.

Padme Amidala

Padmé Amidala is the wife of Anakin Skywalker, she has two children named Luke and Leia.

YOU'RE BREAKING MY HEART: Play as the Queen of Naboo

Padme was a queen on Naboo, but is currently a senator on the planet Coruscant.

General Hux

TIED ON THE END OF STRING: Will we see Aerobics Hux in the new game?

A high ranking general of the First Order and major antagonist of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Qui-Gon Jinn

FEEL, DON'T THINK: Star of Episode 1 Qui-Gon Jinn is back

Qui-Gon Jinn is the secondary protagonist in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace and is a mentor to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

R2-D2

BLEEP BLEEP BLOOP: There's no leaving out the beloved R2

Astromech Droid belonging to Luke Skywalker, R2-D2 was introduced as a droid originally belonging to the Naboo defence forces. Also known as Artoo.

Rey

BE WITH ME: Protagonist of the sequels Rey

Rey is a scavenger on Jakku waiting for her family to return until she was dragged into an adventure by a droid and deserting stormtrooper.

Yoda

Yoda is one of the most powerful Jedi Masters to have ever lived.

THE FORCE IS STRONG: We can't wait to play as Yoda

He is easily recognized by his short stature, green skin, pointy ears, and speech patterns.

Jabba The Hutt

FEARLESS AND INVENTIVE: You won't get around quickly with Jabba

The character's role in Star Wars is primarily antagonistic.

READ MORE: PS5 Price and Release Date

He is a 600-year-old Hutt crime lord and gangster who employs a retinue of criminals, bounty hunters, smugglers, assassins, and bodyguards to operate his criminal empire.

Jango Fett

Jango Fett was, at one point, the greatest bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe, and he passed all of that knowledge on to his son, Boba.

Boba Fett would go on to surpass his father in his chosen trade.

Mace Windu

JEDI MASTER: Mace Windu was played by Samuel L Jackson in the prequel trilogy

Jedi Master during The Rise of the Empire Era, Mace Windu has been a part of a handful of different Star Wars games.

Poe Dameron

Starfighter pilot for the Resistance and best pals with Finn.

Princess Leia

Leia Organa is the daughter of Padme Amidala and Anakin Skywalker and sister to Luke Skywalker.

HOPE IS NOT LOST: Princess Leia has one of the best character arcs in the franchise

She was raised on the planet of Alderaan as the daughter of Bail Organa and played a key role in ridding the galaxy of the empire.

Supreme Leader Snoke

Supreme Leader Snoke was the founder of the First Order and mentor of Kylo Ren.

CANNOT BE BEATEN: Snoke is set to get more airtime in the Skywalker Saga

He is the secondary antagonist of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X Specs and Graphics - absolutely everything you need to know