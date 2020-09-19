LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Release date, Gameplay Trailer, Characters, Consoles, Plot, Switch & more!

The LEGO Star Wars series is a fan favourite with those who both love Star Wars and enjoy fun, engaging, and compelling gameplay.

Here's everything you need to know about the game and more!

Release Date

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's release date has recently gone through a few changes.

TAKE OFF: When the game releases, we're expecting big things!

Now, it is saying that the game will come out in Spring 2021, however, this may indeed change.

Don't Miss Out: Here's how to get a FREE Obi-Wan figure!

Gameplay Trailer

Here's the latest gameplay trailer in all its glory! It made us laugh, and gave us chills at the same time!

We'll likely see more out-right gameplay in the coming months, but from what we've seen so far, it looks pretty amazing!

Platforms

The game will release for the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

There's no official announcement of the game being released separately for next-gen, however, thanks to backwards compatibility on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Characters

TT Games promise to feature "every Star Wars character you can think of" in its playable roster, so expect to be able to choose from a list of hundreds of playable characters.

TIL THE END-OR: Will you save the Ewoks?

All of this will come together to build an authentic Star Wars adventure that's going to be pretty unforgettable.

Play with friends

Just like in previous lego games, the Skywalker Saga will be supporting local co-op play, but we haven’t received word on whether online multiplayer will be available.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: Can you complete the Skywalker saga?

We look forward to playing with characters that behave with that tongue-in-cheek humour that we have come to expect from TT Games.

Cover artwork

The cover artwork is a rare combination of all 9 films in the saga, and looks absolutely amazing!

EPIC TALE: What part will you relive first?

The cover brings all parts of the Skywalker Saga together in beautiful Lego style, and there are rumours of special editions on the way too.

Obviously Darth Vader looms large, but Rey, Kylo Ren, BB8, and others all get their place in it.

READ MORE: All the characters confirmed for LEGO Star Wars