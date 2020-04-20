Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Release Date, Storyline & More

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga is set to hit the gaming industry with a bang! Now set to arrive on 20 October 2020, excitement is certainly heating up!

All nine films compressed into one amazing package. With access to every character you can imagine.

Until recently, there had been little to no news regarding a possible release date for the title, and it seemed that a delay may have been on the cards...

Release Date

After The Skywalker Saga Reveal Trailer released in July of last year, it was announced recently that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be coming 20 October 2020!

A LONG TIME AGO - The first Lego Star Wars Game released over 15 years ago!

With a seemingly long wait for the announcement, it was understandable that some fans may have thought it was delayed.

Reassuringly, as Shigeru Miyamoto once said:

“A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad”, and I know which one I would rather have.

Delays

It seemed that The Skywalker Saga may have be delayed but most likely for the best, if the game was released unfished, there may be bugs and glitches which caused the game to lose its player base VERY fast.

IN A GALAXY FAR FAR AWAY... - Which character are you most excited to play?

Some games can release unfinished. This could be due to apparent pressure from shareholders and publishers.

With the release date confirmed, fans are sure to be thrilled they waited!

Coronavirus Effects

Coronavirus' effects extended to many different industries. The gaming industry was also not exempt from this.

FREE PLAY - In Free Play, you'll be able to unlock all the characters to play on any mission!

We’ve seen a few games be affected by the lockdown, these being Last of Us II and Fortnite.

Before the announcement, it looked possible that TT Games Studio had run into some issues due to the lockdown, but thankfully all looks well!

